As she returned to This Morning today (September 1), Cat Deeley was spotted without her wedding ring for the first time since splitting from husband Patrick Kielty.

Over the summer holidays, Cat and co-host Ben Shephard enjoyed six weeks off, where the likes of Andi Peters, Rylan Clark and Emma Willis stepped in to cover them.

During the break, Cat announced at the end of July that she and husband Patrick Kielty had split. They share two young sons – James, seven, and Milo, nine, and had been married since 2012.

Today, she was back on This Morning for the first time since sharing the news…

Cat Deeley see without her wedding ring on This Morning

While making her return to the ITV daytime show, Cat didn’t wear her wedding ring. The 48-year-old presenter looked her usual stylish self, wearing a sleeveless sparkly beige top and shorts.

It’s been really fab.

While discussing her time off with Ben, Cat insisted she had a lovely summer and had been looking forward to returning to the show.

“Lots of beach activity, family, friends, kids, ice creams as big as your head!” she said with enthusiasm, adding: “It’s been really fab.”

Despite a lovely break, Cat admitted: “I was really excited to come back as well. It’s been weird.”

Even though she didn’t address her split or Patrick, This Morning viewers at home continued to reference her divorce in response.

‘Don’t forget Divorce, Cat!’

“When will Cat mention her divorce???” one user wrote on X. “Don’t forget got divorced Cat,” another person cruelly shared.

“Don’t forget divorce, Cat,” a third remarked.

“‘So Cat, how was your break?’ ‘No so bad, thanks Ben. Marriage irreparably broke down, went on holiday, beach action etc,'” a fourth said.

Others offered a more kind welcome back to the hosts, though.

“So happy to be having my bacon roll and coffee for Brunch with the professional presenters Monday through to Thursday. Cat and Ben… The Best! Woooooooooooppppppp!!” said one. “Welcome back Cat and Ben also Lorraine [Kelly], I’ve miss you all,” said another.

Body language expert examines Cat Deeley on This Morning

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton insisted Cat appeared nervous on her first day back.

“While analysing Cat on This Morning, she did display some self-reassurance gestures, including hand-to-mouth movements. These are classic pacifying signals that often appear when someone is trying to calm themselves down slightly. Alongside this, there was also the gesture of hand-wringing, which is another indicator of underlying nerves,” he said.

“The wringing of the hands is especially significant. When people interlock their fingers tightly and twist them, it tends to signal a slight lack of confidence. While her overall facial expressions didn’t show fear or feeling overwhelmed, the non-verbal cues suggest she was experiencing some degree of nerves upon her return. The hand-wringing, ear-touching, and self-soothing gestures all point towards a possible dip in confidence, which is understandable as she’s been away from set for a while and is still finding her feet during the first episode back,” Darren continued.

Despite this, he said that due to being a “very experienced presenter”, Darren believes her “nervous energy” will “settle down once she finds her rhythm again”.

“I’d expect her confidence and composure to return quickly over the next couple of episodes.”

Cat and Patrick’s shared statement

At the time of announcing their divorce, Cat and Patrick shared a joint statement.

“We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved,” they said.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment,” the pair concluded.

