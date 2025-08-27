TV star Cat Deeley has returned to social media for the first time since announcing she and husband Patrick Kielty had split.

Cat was tagged in a grid post by the This Morning team yesterday (August 26), and she then reshared it to her Stories. It came as she prepares to return to This Morning next week following her summer break.

This Morning host Cat Deeley returns to social media

Ahead of her return to the show on Monday (September 1), Cat has returned to Instagram.

After being tagged in a post pleading with followers to vote for This Morning at the upcoming NTAs, Cat reshared the clip to her Stories.

It showed her and co-host Ben Shephard messing around on the set of the show. In one clip, Cat is seen larking about with a lightsaber. Resharing the plea to her Stories, she added some Star Wars emojis.

The ITV show is up for Best Daytime at next month’s National Television Awards. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday September 10 and will be shown live on ITV1.

Split statement

Cat and Patrick Kielty announced the surprising news of their split at the end of last month. In a joint statement, the pair shared: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

The pair got married in 2012 and share two sons — James, seven, and Milo, nine.

Cat Deeley seen for the first time since Patrick Kielty split

Earlier this month, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Cat was seen enjoying time in Spain with a male friend. The former CD:UK presenter was photographed at a restaurant in Sitges, just outside of Barcelona, without her wedding ring.

Cat, who is no stranger to a stylish moment, wore a halter-neck dress and golden sandals. The male companion who joined her has since been proven to be celebrity hairdresser Ben Skervin, who also documented the trip with his Instagram followers.

She clearly needed to be around her nearest and dearest during such a difficult time.

“Cat looked a bit down and a touch crestfallen, not her usual spritely self, which is understandable given her marriage split,” a source alleged to the MailOnline.

“Her accent was recognisable to a number of Brits at the restaurant, which is popular with celebrities, and she had interacted with a few British kids also dining there. She clearly needed to be around her nearest and dearest during such a difficult time.”

ED! has contacted Cat’s reps for comment.

‘I love you’

Cat’s pal Ben described the holiday as an “incredible” trip on his Instagram.

He said: “So this was an adventure !!! Went to the incredible @sohohouse #littlebeachhousebarcelona for a few days of sun sea and sand. I highly recommend this beautiful spot the staff were amazing and the food was delicious and my room so charming with a sea view.”

Cat appeared in the comments, writing: “I love you x.”

