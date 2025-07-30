Real ‘reason’ Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have split as they separate after 12 years together

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty were ‘living separate lives for nearly a year’ before announcing their split yesterday, a tabloid report claims.

On Tuesday (July 29), This Morning presenter Cat and her telly host husband of nearly 13 years confirmed their separation.

They said in a joint statement: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

Why Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty ‘really’ split

Cat Deeley, 48, and Patrick Kielty, 54, share two young sons together – James, seven, and Milo, nine.

Speaking to MailOnline, an unnamed source is quoted as claiming the former couple may have been affected by work pressures.

The family moved back from Los Angeles to London as Cat took on her ITV co-hosting role. Patrick, meanwhile, has been commuting to Dublin to present The Late Late Show and also front Saturday mornings on Radio 5 Live. He is also said to have been spending more time in the Dublin suburb where his relatives have lived.

“It is such sad news,” the source reportedly said. “They were so happy after they moved back to London, and would talk about their grand plans to renovate the house for the family.

Work got in the way and it put a huge strain on the marriage.

“But sadly, as so often happens with relationships, work got in the way. And it put a huge strain on the marriage.”

Funeral ‘clue’

The insider is also reported to have noted Patrick’s brothers have been “such a comfort” as an aunt passed away at the end of 2024. They also lost their mother Mary in March.

And now, some reports are pinpointing Cat not attending Mary’s funeral as an indication that a split may have been in the offing.

A spokesperson for Cat had explained she was not present in order to care for their sons.

They said at the time: “Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.”

‘I sleep in the guest bedroom’

MailOnline also claims renovation plans for the £5 million home bought in London’s Hampstead in 2023 put additional “stress” on the couple.

Furthermore, she previously said she slept in a different bedroom to her husband during the week.

Cat said last year: “It’s one of those things. Because of our schedule here on This Morning, from Monday to Thursday I sleep in the guest bedroom. And the rest of the time I’m back. As otherwise I get up at 5am and I want to fall asleep earlier.”

