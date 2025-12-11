This Morning viewers issue plea to ITV as Tom Read Wilson ‘screen tests’ for show

This Morning viewers have issued a desperate plea to ITV over I’m A Celebrity favourite Tom Read Wilson.

Fans believe the 2025 jungle star may be destined for a regular slot on the show, after a successful debut appearance as an Agony Uncle on today’s (December 11) episode.

Tom Read Wilson appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Tom Read Wilson impresses This Morning viewers

Having made his name on reality TV show Celebs Go Dating, Tom seemed the perfect candidate to give the audience at home advice on their juicy Christmas dilemmas. The segment followed Tom reflecting on his time in the jungle with presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

This Morning viewers were certainly impressed with how he fared, with many cheering him on on social media.

One person tweeted: “Tom for Agony Uncle #thismorning.” “I’m pleased we’ve got a bit more Tom today,” somebody else also agreed.

A third likewise gushed: “It is SO wonderful to see @TomReadWilson on this morning right now. You are fabulous, Tom!”

Tom Read Wilson recently starred on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Cover Images)

Others also speculated over whether the star was being ‘screen-tested’ for future appearances on the programme.

One fan said: “I have to say Tom is really good with this advice, I can see him doing the This Morning competition next week.”

“Tom for Fridays #thismorning,” commented somebody else, calling for a presenting shake-up.

Is this a screen test for future presenting opportunities for @TomReadWilson #ThisMorning (I hope so) pic.twitter.com/o2JIKMhNnR — Tasha – Mummy&Moose (@mummyandmoose) December 11, 2025

Meanwhile, another fan also asked: “Is this a screen test for future presenting opportunities for Tom Read Wilson #This Morning (I hope so).”

A fourth fan was keen to go a step further: “Even better, can we have Tom instead of Cat and Ben?”

After the final dilemma, Cat and Ben then quizzed Tom on whether he’d come back to play Agony Uncle again. Were they dropping hints, we wonder?!

