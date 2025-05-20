This Morning halted as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard issue ‘clarification’: ‘We got it wrong’

ITV daytime show This Morning had to be halted today so that the hosts could issue a “clarification”.

On today’s episode of This Morning, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley spoke to Dr Zoe Williams about the day’s biggest health stories. But in doing so, they were forced to take a moment to clarify something they had previously said.

Cat and Ben paused for a clarification (Credit: ITV)

ITV show This Morning discuss latest news

This Morning frequently keeps viewers up to date on new trends. And even shows off purchases that may help viewers in their day-to-day lives. But it seems they made an error previously.

Today, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were in their usual spots on the sofa, talking about some of the biggest stories of the day, and also discussed Ben’s very own cover magazine.

A few weeks ago This Morning showcased the Daye HPV at-home screening kit which could check for certain strains of the virus. But when they advertised on the show, the price was said to be £277 – which was way off from the actual price.

While speaking to Dr Zoe, the presenters paused for an extended moment before Cat asked: “Er, and there is a clarification you wanted to talk about?”

Dr Zoe revealed the real price of the item (Credit: ITV)

This Morning clarification

Dr Zoe confirmed this. She said: “Yeah. I just want to mention a product that we featured on the show a couple of weeks ago. It’s the Daye HPV screen tampon which can be used as an at home screening test for some of the strains for the HPV virus.

“We just wanted to mention the cost of the item. We got that wrong last time. The price of the kit is actually £89. It is not £277 as we previously said.”

Ben appeared thankful that Dr Zoe had fixed that. He added: “That’s great. I’m glad we got that cleared up.”

The presenters and Dr Zoe quickly then moved on to other health news. They spoke about the worrying decline in heart health of the entire nation, along with the effects that endometriosis has on women.

The ITV show is no stranger to making headlines, with fans always noticing awkward blunders, or Cat’s courageous outfit choices!

