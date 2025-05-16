Dermot O’Leary leaves This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna completely red-faced after calling out awkward blunder

Dermot O’Leary left This Morning co-star Clodagh McKenna squirming with embarrassment on Friday (May 16) after catching a hilarious on-air mix-up involving international flags.

As Clodagh, 49, prepared a Eurovision-themed platter of continental nibbles in honour of this weekend’s song contest, she proudly held up a tray showcasing traditional bites from competing countries.

But things quickly went south when Dermot, 51, spotted something was off.

Dermot pointed out that the flags on Clodagh’s Danish pastries were Spanish (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary points out awkward mistake on This Morning

“Why has it got a Spanish flag on?” Dermot asked innocently, pointing to one of Clodagh’s savoury Danish pastries.

“It isn’t, it’s Danish!” Clodagh insisted.

Unconvinced, Dermot leaned in for a better look. “I’m pretty sure that’s a Spanish flag.”

Realising something might actually be wrong, Clodagh lifted one of the pastries to inspect it more closely and burst out laughing in horror.

“Do you know what… I wasn’t in charge of the flags!” she admitted, clearly mortified.

The pastries were decked out in Spanish flags, featuring red and yellow stripes, instead of Denmark’s red-and-white cross design.

Trying to smooth things over, Dermot laughed: “I wasn’t trying to… I was just curious! Sorry, I shouldn’t have said anything.”

But Dermot couldn’t help himself. When the show returned later to Clodagh’s kitchen segment, he cheekily brought it up again, pointing at the now-corrected pastries.

“Got the flag right,” he grinned.

Clodagh chuckled in response. “We quickly swapped it out!”

Clodagh showed Dermot and Lisa. how to make the Eurovision-themed dishes (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Viewers watching the flag faux pas unfold live were quick to share their amusement on social media.

“She proudly holds it up, still convinced it’s a Danish flag – bless,” one fan joked on Twitter.

Another posted a string of laughing emojis with side-by-side comparisons of the Spanish and Danish flags.

“They’re almost identical,” one viewer teased.

“Seriously, though… how can you confuse these two?” another questioned.

Adding to the chaos of the episode, Dermot was joined by This Morning regular Lisa Snowdon instead of Alison Hammond, who had to pull out last-minute due to illness.

“She’s had a major allergic reaction,” Lisa explained to viewers regarding Alison’s absence. “She looks and feels terrible.”

