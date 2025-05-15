This Morning will see a presenting shakeup tomorrow (Friday, May 16) as Alison Hammond is replaced yet again.

Dermot will be hosting the show as usual, however, he’ll have a new presenter by his side tomorrow morning.

Lisa is hosting the show tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

This Morning announces presenting shakeup as Alison Hammond ‘replaced’

Friday’s This Morning usually features Dermot and Alison as hosts. However, tomorrow’s edition of the show will see Dermot, 51, joined by a familiar face.

At the end of today’s show, Cat Deeley announced that Lisa Snowdon, who regularly features as a fashion expert on the show, will be hosting alongside Dermot tomorrow.

It won’t be the first time that Dermot and Lisa have hosted the show together. They fronted the show together back in December 2023, just a few months before Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard joined the programme full time.

This isn’t the first time that Alison has been absent from This Morning. Last month, she was absent from the show for a few weeks. And, while she was back in her regular spot last week, no official announcement has been made about why she won’t appear tomorrow.

Lisa is back with Dermot tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Lisa and Dermot slammed

When Lisa and Dermot fronted the show together in 2023, viewers weren’t too impressed.

Many took to Twitter at the time to complain, with some accusing ITV of “scraping the barrel” with having Lisa present.

“So today we have fashion expert/occasional chef Lisa presenting!!” one viewer grumbled.

“Lisa Snowdon presenting the whole 3-hour show is not it,” another said.

“#ThisMorning scraping the barrel with Lisa,” a third said.

Fingers crossed they’re kinder to her tomorrow!

