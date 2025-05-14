This Morning contributor Michelle Elman has shared how she was devastated by a second ‘breakup’ just days after splitting from her fiancé.

The life coach revealed a year ago how her engagement lasted only 24 hours because it came to light her partner had cheated on her.

It later emerged her ex – who she lived with for two years – begged Michelle to take him back. Michelle drew a line under the relationship, but she also admitted in a magazine interview that the former couple had been ‘trying for a baby’ before they broke up.

Now, in an adaptation of her book Bad Friend, Michelle has opened up about the end of another important friendship.

Published by MailOnline, Michelle set the scene by explaining a friend she’d known since she was 11 “broke up with me” the day after the end of her brief engagement.

“I can say without a doubt that the ending of my friendship was just as excruciating as the ending of my relationship. In fact, I’d say it hurt more,” Michelle wrote.

She detailed how she was affected by a range of emotions, including regret, shame, guilt, fear, anger, sadness and abandonment.

But in comparing her two losses, she claimed her friendship breakup was met with indifferent reactions, even though her shame of potentially failing as a “good friend” made her feel all the lonelier.

Breaking up with friends

Michelle admitted that the ‘breakup’ in April 2024 felt ‘cruel’. That’s because her friend knew what Michelle was going through with her recently-ended engagement. Plus, she had known the friend for two decades.

During that time, their bond had changed. And Michelle admitted she was hurt to miss out on her friend’s hen do. But when a text went unread for six weeks, Michelle feared the worst.

‘A harsh reminder’

When she did hear from her friend, Michelle recalled: “She didn’t acknowledge that my life was visibly falling apart, instead stating that I had clearly decided she was a bad person and the friendship was over – but that if I wanted to sort through it, she had sent me an email.”

Michelle was “already at breaking point” – and ultimately blocked by her friend.

“Her actions cut me far deeper than my ex-fiancé’s cheating,” Michelle reflected.

Michelle concluded by noting she still doesn’t understand what happened between them – and still doesn’t feel okay about it.

“It was a harsh reminder that sometimes the price you pay for friendship is the pain when it ends,” she added.

