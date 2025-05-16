This Morning dog Buddy involved in ‘nasty accident’ as hosts Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon concerned

This Morning dog Buddy appeared on the show with Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon today (May 16) after a long hiatus.

Viewers have followed Buddy’s journey as he trains to become an assistance dog for Dogs for Autism since he was a tiny puppy.

However, he hasn’t been on screen for a while, and his trainer Hilary brought him onto the show today to explain why, and reveal that Buddy has been involved in a “nasty accident”.

This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon appeared very worried about dog Buddy (Credit: ITV)

This Morning dog Buddy returns to show

Introducing the segment, host Dermot O’Leary said: “Now, he’s a much-loved member of the This Morning team. And you might have noticed little Buddy has been missing in action for a while.”

Alison Hammond’s stand-in Lisa Snowdon then added: “That’s because he’s been recovering from a nasty accident. But thankfully he’s back in his paws and he joins us alongside his Dogs for Autism trainer, Hilary.”

Dermot then quipped: “Hilary, he’s a beast, look at the size of him!” “He’s 17 months old now,” she revealed.

“You are covered in Buddy fluff,” Lisa chuckled, as Dermot threw himself on the floor to stroke Buddy. “I am – the cats are not going to be happy about this. They’ll be like, you’ve been cheating on us with a Labrador,” he replied.

Buddy made a return to the show today (Credit: ITV)

The pair then asked how Buddy has been getting on.

Before revealing details of his injury, Hilary had some good news, though.

He was running around, cavorting about and he had a completely freak accident.

“I’ve got some exciting news. I can now confirm that Buddy has officially made it and he is going to be an assistance dog and we’re about to begin the placement process,” she said.

‘Freak accident’

Dermot then turned the talk to Buddy’s accident. “So he has been a bit of a pickle. What happened?”

Hilary explained: “So, the viewers haven’t seen him for a while because he was running around, cavorting about and he had a completely freak accident. He ran into some bushes but there was a fence in the bushes that nobody had seen and he tore his right ear. And actually, right down his right ear, they had to stitch it all up.”

“He had to have the cone of shame on then?” Lisa asked.

“He did, he wore it for a very long time. It was on for weeks,” Hilary said, as a picture of Buddy wearing the cone appeared on screen.

“Poor dog – look at that cone of shame!” said Dermot.

Hilary then showed Buddy’s scar to the Lisa and Dermot. “It’s perfect, it looks like plastic surgery,” she said.

Buddy’s surgery scar was barely visible (Credit: ITV)

Buddy’s forever home

Hilary then revealed that Buddy will soon be off to his forever home, and she hopes to bring along the This Morning cameras as he’s matched to his new family.

“He has worked hard, his trainers have worked hard, he’s made the grade and now he’ll be paired with one of the people on the list,” she shared.

