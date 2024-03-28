This Morning’s Dr Scott addresses ‘atmosphere’ in studio: ‘We’ve been through a lot – everyone can relax’

Over the past year, This Morning has undergone significant changes when it comes to the show’s presenters – but one familiar face has stood the test of time.

Dr Scott Miller, the show’s resident vet, has been a constant throughout. And he recently introduced the talk show’s newest addition, Buddy the Labrador, who instantly captured hearts.

Speaking to OK!, Dr Scott shared that “everyone can relax” now that Buddy has joined the team.

Buddy the Labrador is the newest addition to the This Morning team (Credit: ITV)

Buddy the Labrador joins the This Morning team as presenters thrilled

Joking about new host Cat Deeley‘s immediate love of Buddy, Miller joked: “I was a little concerned that Cat was going to pop him in her handbag. I did have to pat her down before she left the studio. It’s lovely to see someone who clearly has an affinity with animals.”

With the departure of long-time hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, coupled with rumours of toxicity in the studio, Buddy’s arrival brings a much-needed sense of calm.

Our This Morning family has been through a lot so some new puppy life is just lovely.

“There’s certainly a huge benefit to having animals around for us because it’s very calming. The atmosphere in the studio goes up the minute Buddy is in the building.

Buddy isn’t just any puppy; he also works alongside the charity Dogs for Autism. Scott revealed that this is a cause close to his heart, as he was recently diagnosed with autism.

Dr Scott continued: “As a child, way before I was diagnosed with autism, I struggled socially and now realise the benefit of having animals around. It was so validating and supportive, and I wanted to give back to them by becoming a vet.”

Dr Scott said that ‘everyone can relax’ thanks to Buddy (Credit: ITV)

This Morning has undergone big changes

Dr Scott has been a mainstay on the hit ITV daytime talk show for years, and the Australian vet has seen the show completely transform over the past 12 months.

In May 2023, Philip Schofield stepped down after 21 years as host. A few months later in October 2023, Holly Willoughby left This Morning.

This Morning has a brand new hosting team (Credit: ITV)

On February 16, Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley were announced as the new hosts.

The new This Morning presenters have been met with some skepticism, with some viewers branding Cat Deeley “annoying”.

One viewer complained: “Cat Deeley still talking over Ben and chipping in before people have finished. She’s annoying me already.”

