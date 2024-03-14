This Morning host Cat Deeley branded ‘annoying’ as viewers deliver verdict after first week on show: ‘Tries too hard’

New This Morning presenter Cat Deeley is facing harsh criticism from ITV viewers as her first week on the show draws to a close.

The star, who made her permanent hosting debut on Monday (March 11), has come under fire from viewers for her presenting style.

Cat has ruffled This Morning fans’ feathers, with some armchair experts claiming she is trying “too hard” as they pointed out several issues they’ve spotted.

Cat Deeley is facing criticism from viewers (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

This Morning host Cat Deeley faces backlash

As Cat presented alongside Ben Shephard, one fumed: “Cat Deeley is trying too hard, it’s a little bit annoying.”

Another wrote: “Cat Deeley still talking over Ben and chipping in before people have finished. She’s annoying me already.”

A third added: “Cat Deeley permanent presenter? Nope not for me! Way too annoying – she makes my ears bleed.”

However, some fans of the show were impressed by Cat and Ben’s This Morning debut. They gushed: “Cat Deeley is perfect! Don’t watch TV. Ditched my TV decades ago. But TV audiences are lucky to get her.”

Another chimed in: “I may be developing a crush on Cat Deeley.”

Caught a little bit of Cat and Ben hosting This Morning and what a breath of fresh air they are.

A third praised: “Caught a little bit of Cat and Ben hosting This Morning and what a breath of fresh air they are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

‘Instant connection’

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed Cat and Ben’s This Morning chemistry, on behalf of Betfair Slots.

He explained: “There’s an instant connection between Cat and Ben. The levels of chemistry they’re showing is similar to some of the best duos on This Morning.”

Cat Deeley made her This Morning debut on Monday March 11 (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

Speaking on Monday, Darren added: “What’s interesting is that there’s certain times when they’ll lean in towards each other. This is quite significant, particularly for their first show together, as it’s an example of matching and mirroring that you don’t often see.”

Today (March 14) sees the pair host their final show of the week, with Ben and Cat taking Fridays off and returning to our screens on Monday.

Read more: Why This Morning star Ben Shephard is ‘more comfortable and confident’ than Cat Deeley: ‘She’s still finding her feet’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.