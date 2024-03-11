New This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard hosted their first-ever show today (March 11), with viewers quick to deliver their verdict.

And, while those watching at home were loving the pairing, ITV came in for a barrage of complaints as fans of the show grumbled about a distinct lack of revamp when it came to the set and the show itself.

New This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard joined the show today (Credit: ITV)

ITV welcomes new This Morning presenters

Cat and Ben have taken over the presenting roles previously occupied by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. He left under a cloud in May 2023, and Holly followed a few months later in October.

In the meantime, ITV has been trying out a number of presenters on rotation. And, as the new ones were announced, it seems viewers were expecting the show to undergo a revamp, in order for Ben and Cat to make the show their own.

However, complaints soon poured in as soon as the This Morning opening credits started…

The pair were ‘loved’ by many viewers so it seems ITV got something right! (Credit: ITV)

Viewer complaints as Ben and Cat front first show

“Big new era for #ThisMorning starts today AAAAAND…they’ve not changed anything on the set, the items are all the same and it feels like Ben and Cat are just the latest on the conveyor belt of presenters rather than it feeling like a fresh start, which it arguably should,” complained one viewer.

Another added: “Huge revamp for #ThisMorning – two brand new cups on the set (though one was probably Craig Doyle’s) and another tweak to the titles which get worse with every tweak.”

Love Cat and Ben, but I think This Morning just feels dated to me.

A third then commented: “Ben and Cat will be great but the sadness that there’s no set is strong – always my fave bits of a relaunch, new studio sets.”

“Same old set, theme tune, graphics and segments. Even same opening titles – couldn’t even be bothered to add Ben and Cat in like the old previous hosts. This was ITV’s chance to rejuvenate the program and move on from the past – and they missed it,” said another.

‘Love Cat and Ben’

Ben and Cat did come in for some compliments from viewers, though.

One viewer commented: “I really like Cat and Ben and I’m sure they’ll be great as the new permanent presenters. Just relieved to finally have an end to all the chopping and changing, fingers crossed there’s some stability at last. Now just get them on the opening titles!”

“Jury’s out about Cat, but think Ben adds a level of professionalism that this show has long lacked,” said another.

“Love Cat and Ben, but I think This Morning just feels dated to me tbh!” another added.

