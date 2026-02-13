Emmerdale exit ahead for Bear? Guilty plea sparks fears he’s leaving

Bear Wolf could be facing an exit after he was led away in handcuffs at the end of Friday’s Emmerdale (February 13) after confessing to killing Ray Walters and calling the police on himself. And next week’s spoilers suggest it could be bye bye Bear…

After weeks of being Paddy Dingle doing all he could to keep Bear quiet over Ray’s death, Bear broke during his first counselling session.

So what does that mean for his future in the Dales?

Bear confessed to his therapist (Credit: ITV)

The truth about what happened to Ray is out there

Earlier this week Paddy realised Bear had to have some counselling. He understood the risks in that Bear might blurt out that he killed Ray, but there was no other way.

As the counselling began it soon became clear that Paddy’s fears were justified. Ray was haunting Bear and trying to control his every word.

At first Bear was defensive of his former boss insisting Ray was a good man who cared for him. Bear claimed Paddy didn’t understand him, but Ray did.

The counsellor then revealed she had been trafficked too so she knew what Bear was going through. It encouraged Bear to open up, but as they got to talking about Anya, Bear started to break down.

Being offered comfort was too much for Bear. He blurted out that he didn’t deserve to feel better because he’s a murderer: he killed Ray.

Paddy later saw Bear being led away in handcuffs by DS Walsh and the police. The counsellor revealed Bear had called the police and confessed himself.

Bear wants to be punished (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale exit for Bear after Ray plea?

Bear gets confused under questioning next week. He is agitated and unable to make much sense. But he does insist he acted alone, including being the one to move Ray’s body.

However a slip of the tongue soon makes Walsh suspicious. As she pushes for more answers, he tries to protect Paddy and Dylan by placing all blame on himself, despite her disbelief. They are both brought in for questioning too and stick to the same story.

Bear is then charged with manslaughter.

Paddy and the solicitor are hopeful that Bear has a good case for self-defence. But Bear isn’t interested in getting off. He wants to plead guilty as it’s the honorable thing to do.

Bear thinks he needs to be punished and can’t see himself as the victim. If he goes ahead with his guilty plea he is facing time behind bars.

Is this leading towards an exit for Bear? Surely the victim can’t end up being the one who is punished?

