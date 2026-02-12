Emmerdale spoilers: Ray makes a shock ‘return’ as Bear prepares to confess to murder

Bear attended his first counselling session in Emmerdale tonight and it was every bit as unsettling as you would expect as Ray Walters made a haunting comeback.

After everything Bear has endured at Ray’s hands, facing the trauma was never going to be straightforward. And now it is clear that Ray is still with him, lingering in his mind in a way that is both disturbing and heartbreaking.

But could this be the moment that finally pushes Bear to confess to killing him?

Bear is hallucinating Ray (Credit: ITV)

Ray ‘returned’ in Emmerdale tonight

After holding Bear and others captive for months, Ray was ultimately killed by an unknown attacker. Flashbacks later confirmed that it was Bear who strangled Ray in order to stop him from harming Paddy.

However, deeply confused and traumatised, Bear still cannot process what he has done. He repeatedly insists he never meant to hurt Ray and continues to refer to him as a friend. He refuses to accept that Ray was anything other than kind and caring.

Until now, Paddy has been keeping Bear at home to protect the secret surrounding Ray’s death. But it has become increasingly obvious that Bear needs proper professional help.

In tonight’s episode, which aired on Thursday February 12, Bear attended his first counselling session at Charles’ house. Struggling to speak, he sat in silence as the therapist gently encouraged him to open up.

As the pressure built and his thoughts seemed to spiral, with voices whirring in his head and fear etched across his face, Ray suddenly appeared behind him. A chilling reminder that he is far from free.

Bear is questioned by DS Walsh over Ray’s death |(Credit: ITV)

Bear confesses

The scenes set the stage for tomorrow’s special episode, which will see Bear, April and Dylan confront their pasts in an attempt to move forward.

But as Bear unravels in counselling, viewers already know where this is heading. Next week he is charged with manslaughter over Ray’s death.

During police questioning, Bear insists he acted alone. DS Walsh is not convinced and suspects there is more to the story, bringing Paddy and Dylan in for questioning. However, they stick firmly to their version of events.

Bear is ultimately charged with manslaughter. His solicitor believes there is a strong case for self-defence, yet in a shocking twist Bear insists on pleading guilty, saying it is the honourable thing to do.

Can Paddy convince him to fight the charge? Or is Bear still under Ray’s shadow, haunted by his presence and driven by guilt? As Ray continues to loom large in Bear’s mind, the question remains whether he will ever truly be free.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

