Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as DS Walsh doesn’t believe Bear’s big confession

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Bear has told the police what he did to Ray – but do they believe him?

Elsewhere, Cain is losing it and pushing everyone away. Can Sarah get through to him?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Bear’s murder confession

Bear is questioned by DS Walsh and he confesses he killed Ray and he acted alone.

Bear gets more and more agitated and a slip of the tongue leads Walsh to grow suspicious. She refuses to believe he moved Ray’s body on his own. Can Bear prove himself?

2. Paddy under pressure as Bear is charged in Emmerdale spoilers

Mandy arrives home unexpectedly and Paddy begins to fill her in. But then DC Chen arrives and asks Paddy and Dylan to come to the station.

Paddy is a nervous wreck, sure they are going to prison for the rest of their lives.

However soon Bear is charged with manslaughter. The solicitor says they have a good chance of pleading self-defence.

But Bear wants to do the ‘honorable thing’ and plead guilty. Can Paddy change his mind?

3. Cain cracks

Cain is still keeping his diagnosis a secret from Moira, but she can tell something is wrong.

He changes the subject to tell her aboout Bear’s confession and how it could help her get free. But after Bear admits Cain pressured him, it looks like it’s back to square one for Moira.

As Cain grows more frustrated, Ruby is overwhelmed with guilt. She confesses she called the police and reported the bodies on Moira’s land.

Cain can’t believe what he’s hearing. He is furious and accuses them of stitching Moira up. He orders them to leave.

Sarah begs Cain to stop pushing away everyone who is trying to help him. Will he listen?

4. Laurel finds Ray’s money in Emmerdale spoilers

Relations between Arthur and Laurel are at rock bottom when she finds him with Ray’s money. He says he’s g0ing to Australia travelling with it and threatens to tell people she hit him if she tries to stop him.

Laurel takes the money off him and hides it. But when she overhears Marlon and Rhona talking about their huge debt, she makes a decision over how to use the money – and Arthur’s not going to like it!

5. Dawn’s baby bombshell

Dawn tells Joe she thinks she might be pregnant. How will he react?

6. Love for Lewis and Vinny?

Kammy and Ross can both see Lewis and Vinny like each other. They set about match-making the pair, but will it work?

6. The Delorean comes to town

Kammy and Vinny are very impressed when they spot the Delorean outside the shop. But who takes it for a joyride?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

