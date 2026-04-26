Princess Anne’s ‘no-nonsense’ nature was on full display when she discovered she had become an aunt for the first time

Princess Anne has long been known for her no-nonsense attitude. So, it comes as no surprise that her reaction to the birth of Prince William in 1982 was as blunt as it was memorable.

Prince William’s birth caused a rather blunt reaction from Anne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne’s dry response to royal baby news

Back in June 1982, Anne was carrying out an engagement in New Mexico when she was informed that Princess Diana had given birth to her first son. However, the princess had not yet heard the news.

When a journalist shared the update and asked for her reaction, Anne replied simply: “I didn’t know she had one.”

The exchange did not end there. Another reporter then asked whether she thought there had been “too much fuss” surrounding the royal birth. Without hesitation, Anne responded: “Yes.”

It was a moment that perfectly summed up her famously direct personality.

Where her attitude comes from

Anne’s straightforward outlook is often linked to her close bond with her father, Prince Philip. He was known for his belief that royal attention should focus on duty rather than personality.

As royal author Gyles Brandreth once wrote, Philip believed: “If you believe the attention is for you personally, you’re going to end up in trouble… You are not a celebrity. You are representing the Royal Family.”

That philosophy clearly shaped Anne’s approach.

Princess Anne is known for her fuss-free approach (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

A strong but understated family bond

Despite her famously dry humour, Anne shares a warm relationship with her family. Prince William has previously spoken about their time together at Balmoral, even joking that his aunt is “quite quick.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has also praised Anne’s steady presence within the monarchy. “One of her biggest successes is that she’s never tried to overshadow Charles,” she said, describing Anne as a “pillar of strength.”

In other words, Anne’s reaction to William’s birth may have been brief, but it was entirely on brand.

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