Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has announced the death of her best friend David ‘Ivo’ Iveson, aged 38.

David documented his journey with cancer on Instagram since August 2024, when he had an operation to remove a tumour. He sadly passed away a few months into his treatment after the cancer returned.

A devastated Scarlett took to Instagram last night (February 4) to bid farewell to her pal while “cherishing” their final moments together.

Scarlett was with her best friend in his final days (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Scarlett Moffatt shares her grief over death of best friend

Scarlett’s friend Ivo didn’t reveal the type of cancer he had. He is survived by his partner Charlotte and baby boy, Archie, who is just four months old.

Mother-of-one Scarlett posted a series of pictures with her friend and wrote a long caption alongside.

I will always cherish these last few weeks and remember how I got to hold your hand and tell you how much I love you.

She said: “My best friend Ivo. I’ve never felt grief before and I don’t know how to write this caption. I will love you always and I will feel eternally grateful for the decades of friendship we had.

“I will always cherish these last few weeks and remember how I got to hold your hand and tell you how much I love you and tell you what you meant to me – oh and our 2am texting club.”

The Gogglebox star continued: “Every day you will be missed. You didn’t deserve any of this and I will forever hate cancer for what it’s done. We will always be there for Charlotte and baby Archie. Love you to the stars and back @the_real_ivo.”

David’s cancer battle

David revealed on Instagram in August that he had a tumour removed at the Newcastle RVI. He was told on August 16 that “they successfully managed to remove the cancer”.

“Today is a good day, I’ve been allowed home to continue the rest of my recovery,” he wrote.

He and Charlotte got engaged in December 2023. David posted a picture with Charlotte at the time and wrote in the caption: “She said yes.” They welcomed their son, Archie David Iveson, in September 2024.

In a post shared to his Instagram in November, David revealed that he underwent his first chemotherapy due to his “cancer returning”.

His final post shared on Christmas Day talks about him returning from the hospital to celebrate the holiday with his family.

David wrote in his last Instagram post: “I am switching my phone off because all I’ve done is look at it for a week and it’s no good for anyone’s mental health.”

Following Ivo’s death, fans have rallied round Scarlett (Credit: YouTube)

Fans support Scarlett

Scarlett’s followers sent her love and extended their support as she mourns the loss of her dear friend.

One of her followers wrote: “Losing a best friend hits different, harder somehow. I’m so sorry for your loss. From one bereaved friend to another.”

Another then added: “He was mint and you’re right he didn’t deserve any of this [bleep]. It’s so sad. Sending love.”

A third person also said: “Thinking of you and sending love. Can’t believe you’ve lost a best pal who meant so much to you. RIP Ivo.”

