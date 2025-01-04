Former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt has dropped out of her pantomime performances this month after tickets were slashed to just £5.

The reality star was set to perform alongside Celebrity Big Brother Winner David Potts and Drag Race stars Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas in Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens. Dates are scheduled across the UK throughout January and is tipped to be a fun event.

However, it seems Scarlett will no longer be showing up, despite still being promoted on the posters.

Tickets for Scarlett’s panto gig were slashed to just £5 (Credit: YouTube)

Scarlett Moffatt pulls out of panto gig

“The panto team were told ages ago that Scarlett was unable to do the show anymore,” an inside source told The Sun.

“She had a very minor medical procedure and has needed some recovery time, so didn’t even start rehearsals.

“No one knows why they are still promoting the panto using her name.”

According to the insider, the production team is working on getting a replacement and will announce Scarlett’s departure from the show once they have someone to fill her spot.

Despite needing time to recover from her medical procedure, her involvement in the panto was reportedly already retracted. She was announced for the production in October.

The run of shows is scheduled to kick off tonight (January 4) in Newcastle. Tickets were originally priced between £25 and £56 at venue box offices. However, they can now be found for as cheap as £5.

Scarlett pulls out of panto gig (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Panto season is always my favourite time of the year’

While Scarlett will be a no-show, she previously expressed how excited she was about the gig.

“I am beyond excited to be playing a baddy for the first time. It’s going to be so much fun! Panto season is always my favourite time of the year; the glamour, the chaos, the fun; and this time it’s adult themed so leave the children at home!” she said.

“I’m excited that I get to work alongside seven fabulous drag queens which is just the cherry on top of the Christmas cake.”

