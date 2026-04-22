I’m A Celebrity fans praise Ant and Dec as they serve Jimmy Bullard with ‘brilliant karma’

I’m A Celebrity viewers were quick to applaud Ant and Dec after last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 21), following their handling of Jimmy Bullard’s dramatic exit from the jungle.

The former footballer stunned campmates when he abruptly quit during a trial, triggering a furious reaction from fellow contestant Adam Thomas.

Jimmy left (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard quits I’m A Celebrity

The incident unfolded during the Rancid Run challenge, where celebrities were paired up and covered in creepy crawlies as they battled to collect stars.

At the start, the camp was told that the pair with the lowest score could be at risk of leaving the show, ramping up the pressure.

But as the task progressed, Jimmy appeared to struggle and eventually refused to continue, telling hosts Ant and Dec: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.”

Adam was visibly angered by the decision and stormed over, shouting: “Are you taking the [bleep]? Are you taking the [bleep]?”

The confrontation escalated after the trial, with Jimmy admitting he wanted to leave. Adam hit back: “Go home in camp then! Don’t do it on my [bleep]ing watch!” before adding: “Don’t do the show then, bro! Don’t do the show!”

The emotional fallout left Adam in tears as the situation threatened his place in the camp.

Adam and Jimmy clashed (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec praised by I’m A Celebrity fans

In a surprise move, Ant and Dec intervened after Jimmy’s exit, explaining to the camp that they now had the power to decide Adam’s fate.

The celebrities ultimately voted unanimously to keep Adam in the jungle, prompting him to apologise for his outburst and thank his fellow campmates for their support.

The decision quickly sparked discussion among viewers, with many suggesting it reflected the presenters’ disapproval of Jimmy’s actions.

Fans also noted that Jimmy did not receive a traditional exit interview, something that usually follows departures from the show, with some claiming it showed producers’ frustration.

Ant and Dec were praised (Credit: ITV)

Fans reveal ‘real’ reason Jimmy Bullard didn’t get an I’m A Celeb exit interview

Social media was flooded with reaction, with one viewer writing: “I love the fact that Ant and Dec clearly hated Jimmy’s behaviour so much that they not only broke the rules of their own trial to allow Adam to stay, but denied Jimmy the same exit interview as everyone else. Brilliant karma.” Another added: “Jimmy went on it for the money, which is a more than fair enough reason to. If he quit, he would’ve only got a limited amount, doing it this way, he gets what ITV offered.” Some viewers also speculated about the lack of exit interview, with one suggesting: “I think if you walk, you don’t get an exit interview.” Others were more critical of Jimmy’s behaviour, with comments including: “Jimmy was so awful. The way he was smirking too when Adam got so upset. A truly dreadful man who showed his true character and deserves no exit interview and no fee for the show. Proud of Ant and Dec for standing up to him.” Another simply said, “Glad the boys didn’t give Jimmy a proper interview either. What a [bleep].” “Jimmy not getting a exit interview, even the producers hate him ahahahah,” another added. ED has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers question unseen footage after Adam Thomas’ explosive row: ‘What did they edit out?’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, April 22) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts on this story.