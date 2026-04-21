I’m A Celebrity fans fume over Gemma Collins’ exit as they accuse ITV of manipulating the result: ‘Very disappointed’

I’m A Celebrity fans were left stunned and upset after Gemma Collins exited the show on Monday night (April 20), with some viewers even claiming her departure didn’t feel entirely genuine.

The former TOWIE favourite, 45, became the third celebrity to leave the jungle, departing alongside ex-boxer David Haye in a twist that quickly got people talking.

Gemma left the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins leaves I’m A Celebrity

Monday’s episode saw the GC bow out of the South African camp following a dramatic chain of decisions made by her fellow campmates.

After winning a trial earlier in the day, Ashley Roberts secured immunity and was given the power to save one celebrity. The Pussycat Dolls star, 44, chose Scarlett Moffatt, who then saved Mo Farah. Mo picked Harry Redknapp, who chose Jimmy Bullard.

Jimmy opted to save Gemma, who then saved Craig Charles. Craig picked Adam Thomas, who decided to keep Beverley Callard in the competition. That left Beverley with the final say, and she chose to save Sinitta over David Haye.

However, the twist didn’t end there. David was then told he wouldn’t be leaving alone and had to pick another celebrity to join him.

In a shock move, he chose Gemma, bringing her time in camp to an end.

David chose to send Gemma home (Credit: ITV)

Fans cry ‘fix’ after Gemma’s exit

The decision didn’t sit well with viewers, many of whom took to social media to question whether the result had been engineered.

“Sorry…David would never have chosen Gemma. He’d have left her in to suffer. So it’s a fix…V disappointed ITV have resorted to this,” one viewer fumed.

“That was constructed to allow Gemma to leave,” another wrote. “Total fix,” a third added.

Others speculated that Gemma may have hinted she wanted out.

“Did Gemma signal to David that she wanted to leave?” one fan wondered.

Fans are switching off (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans ‘switch off’ as Gemma Collins leaves

For some, Gemma’s departure has taken the shine off the series altogether.

“I’m absolutely gutted Gemma has left,” one viewer said.

“Ironically, actually thought Gemma could’ve won the show,” another admitted.

“It will be boring without Gemma,” a third declared. “Fuming our Gemma Collins has gone. She made the series more entertaining,” another added.

“I have literally turned it off the second Gemma went. No point now,” a fifth said.

Read more: Jimmy Bullard ‘faces having I’m A Celebrity South Africa fee slashed’ after Adam Thomas row

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Tuesday, April 21) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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