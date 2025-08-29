Kate Cassidy, who was the girlfriend of late singer Liam Payne, shared a moving tribute on what would have been his 32nd birthday today (August 29).

Liam, who rose to fame as one-fifth of One Direction, tragically died last October at age 31 while in Argentina.

At the time of his death, Liam and Kate had been in a relationship for two years.

(Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Cassidy shares birthday tribute to Liam Payne

On Instagram, Kate shared a series of snapshots of herself with Liam over the years. To accompany the post, she wrote a heartfelt caption.

“My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,” she wrote.

‘I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.”

Kate continued: “I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you, I miss having things to look forward to together.

“But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.

She signed off the tribute: “Yours, Katelyn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

‘So beautifully said’

Following the emotional letter, Kate’s followers rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Sending you so much love Kate,” one user wrote.

“So beautifully worded. Your angel forever! Happy heavenly birthday, Liam,” another person shared.

“I love you Kate, happiest heavenly birthday to Liam,” a third said.

“So beautifully said – happy birthday Liam. We miss you every day,” a fourth remarked.

Read more: Liam Payne’s ex Sophia Smith ties the knot 10 months after singer’s tragic death

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!