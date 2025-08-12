Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Sophia Smith has tied the knot in a lavish wedding, 10 months after the singer’s heartbreaking death.

The One Direction singer heartbreakingly died after falling from a third storey balcony in a hotel in Argentina back in October 2024. Liam’s death left millions worldwide heartbroken, and he left behind his young son, Bear, who he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

But from the years 2013 until 2015, Liam was absolutely in love with Sophia Smith. And many fans adored watching the pair’s relationship blossom. However, Sophia has been in a relationship with James Bridgwood since 2022.

Sophia has tied the knot (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

Sophia Smith marries partner of three years

Last year, Sophia announced her and James’ engagement after he popped the question on Christmas Day. Now, the couple, who have a daughter, Angelina, shared an adorable snap of their two-year-old wearing a T-shirt announcing: “Mummy and Daddy just got married!”

Sophia Smith’s wedding took place at the Hotel Cafe Royal in Westminster. The 30 year old wore a gorgeous halter-neck dress, with her hair pulled back into a bun, covered with a long veil.

James, on the other-hand, looked dapper in his classic black and white suit. And that was the theme of the wedding, with all guests following a black and white memo.

Sophia has shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram. One showed her clutching her new-husband’s arm. Another had the pair hugging their little girl. And a third had the couple celebrating while a singer was performing behind them.

She captioned the post: “Mr and Mrs. You made our day perfect xxx.”

But it seems Sophia’s time with Liam made her a full member of the extended One Direction family, as siblings of the band were quick to congratulate her. Including Liam’s sister, Ruth.

Commenting on the post, Ruth penned: “Absolutely stunning Soph! Congratulations to you all xx.”

Harry Styles’ sister, Gemma, also commented: “STUNNING. Congratulations!”

While Louis Tomlinson’s sister wrote: “So beautiful, congratulations.”

Liam and Sophia dated for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne and Sophia Smith’s relationship

Sophia and Liam began a relationship in 2013, after having been close friends throughout their entire childhood.

However, in 2015, the pair went through a shock split, mere months after Liam spoke about wanting to marry her. While it seemed the former couple didn’t speak much after their break-up, Sophia was one of the only former partners who didn’t publicly say anything when Liam passed.

Although, as his sister has commented on her posts, clearly she remained close with the family.

Not long after Sophia and Liam broke up, he moved on with Cheryl, going on to have their son, Bear. At the time Sophia revealed she messaged Liam to congratulate him on becoming a dad.

She told The Sun at the time: “I messaged to congratulate him. We are all good. I’m happy for him.”

