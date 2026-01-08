How is Graham alive? 6 Fan theories as Emmerdale keeps us guessing

Graham Foster’s shock return to Emmerdale has left viewers scratching their heads, with theories flying thick and fast about how a character we watched die six years ago is suddenly back in the village.

Graham was killed off in January 2020, yet earlier this week he reappeared during the Corriedale crossover, very much alive. Since then, Emmerdale has offered little by way of explanation, despite the fact we previously saw his lifeless body dumped and covered in leaves. It is a big leap, even by soap standards.

Show boss Laura Shaw has promised answers are coming, teasing that Graham’s return will have huge repercussions for Kim and Rhona, and raising the question of whether Joe Tate can ever forgive the man he believed was dead. But with the soap staying tight-lipped so far, fans have been busy filling in the gaps themselves.

Graham is back in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Graham Foster returns to Emmerdale

Graham was believed to have died at the hands of Pierce Harris, but he resurfaced during Corriedale. At first, viewers only saw a hooded man driving a van, with a terrified young woman tied up in the back begging to be released.

That woman has since been identified by Coronation Street fans as Jodie, Shona Platt’s sister. Jodie escaped, and the mystery man was later seen at the hospital watching Joe Tate being treated. As he spoke on the phone, his face was finally revealed as Graham. He told the person on the other end that their contract was terminated as he now had something else to deal with, fixing his gaze on Joe.

Theories on how Graham Foster has returned to Emmerdale

With no official explanation yet, fans have been quick to come up with their own ideas about how and why Graham is back.

Graham and Rhona were together in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

1. Graham is back for Rhona and revenge on Ray

One of the strongest theories is that Graham has returned for Rhona. She was seen making a secretive phone call, while Graham was also shown on the phone. Many viewers are convinced the two moments are linked, believing Graham has come back for Rhona and may even have helped her deal with Ray Walters.

Some fans have also pointed out the timing of his return, noting it coincides with the anniversary of his supposed death, which they believe is no coincidence.

Was Graham pulling Ray and Celia’s strings? (Credit: ITV)

2. Graham Ray and Celia’s boss in Emmerdale

Another popular theory suggests Graham was the real mastermind behind Ray and Celia all along. Some viewers believe he was the brains behind the drugs ring and human trafficking operation, with Ray and Celia acting on his orders.

The girl in the van could be evidence, with fans convinced Graham was deeply involved before choosing to step back into the shadows.

“Graham was the brains behind Celia and Ray, my guess,” suggested one on social media.

John was killed by Victoria – or was he? (Credit: ITV)

3. Did Graham kill John Sugden?

One more dramatic suggestion is that Graham may have finished John Sugden off. The theory claims Victoria only incapacitated him, believing she had killed him, while Graham later stepped in and ensured John was dead.

It is a dark idea, but one that has gained traction among viewers looking to connect the dots.

“Can we agree that Graham took John out? Vic only immobilised him. Vic thinks she’s taken him out but she hasn’t. Graham watching Joe leading him into woods and see whats going on between J+V Joe takes after Vic. MI6 Graham finishes John off. Graham may shut Joe down?”

4. Is Graham working undercover in Emmerdale?

Not everyone believes Graham is back as a villain. Some fans think he could be operating undercover, possibly working with the police. It would certainly flip expectations and explain why he has stayed hidden for so long.

5. A secret twin twist?

Things get even wilder with theories suggesting the man we saw was not Graham at all, but his identical twin. It is a classic soap twist, and one some viewers are half-expecting.

Graham was Joe’s father figure (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

6. Emmerdale theories: Is Graham a hallucination?

Despite it being confirmed Graham is returning full-time, a few fans believe his appearance could be imagined, possibly a hallucination experienced by Joe Tate as he struggles with recent events.

For now, Emmerdale is keeping its cards close to its chest. What is clear is that Graham Foster’s return is set to have major consequences, and whatever the truth turns out to be, it is unlikely to be simple.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!