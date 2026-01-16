Emmerdale fans say Laurel actress Charlotte Bellamy deserved a BAFTA after devastating Daniel death scenes

Heartbreaking scenes have been unfolding in Classic Emmerdale on ITV3 this week, as viewers revisit one of the soap’s most devastating storylines: Laurel and Ashley Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy and John Middleton) are left shattered when their seven-month-old son Daniel tragically dies from cot death.

The episodes have prompted an outpouring of emotion from fans, with Charlotte Bellamy in particular earning huge praise for a performance many still describe as the best of her career.

Back in present-day Emmerdale, Laurel is once again at the heart of a major storyline, finding herself a key suspect in the ongoing ‘who killed Ray’ mystery. It means Charlotte is once more delivering emotional scenes that have viewers gripped.

Laurel is distraught as Ashley tries to comfort her (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to baby Daniel in Emmerdale?

The tragic storyline first played out in 2007, when Laurel gave birth to her first child with Ashley, a baby boy named Daniel. While in hospital, Laurel befriended Melanie Doland, who had also just had a son.

Life with a newborn soon turned to horror when Laurel discovered Daniel lifeless in his cot. Acting on her mother’s advice, she had left him crying, but when she returned to check on him, he was no longer breathing.

Unable to come to terms with the loss, Laurel struggled to be around Ashley and eventually moved out. During this period of grief and confusion, she even shared a kiss with Melanie’s husband, Greg.

Before long, Laurel’s mother Hilary Potts became convinced that Melanie and Greg’s baby was actually Laurel and Ashley’s. Despite Laurel begging her to stop, Hilary pushed for answers, believing the truth was being buried along with Daniel’s memory. A DNA test later confirmed her suspicions and revealed there had been a baby swap at the hospital.

Even then, Laurel initially wanted nothing to do with her son, while Ashley launched a custody battle. He told Laurel he would raise the boy alone if she failed to attend the hearing.

She did go, they won custody, but Laurel found bonding with Arthur incredibly difficult. It was only when she feared she might lose him too that she fully accepted how much she loved her son.

Now, in 2026, Laurel is once again under scrutiny, with fans convinced she may be protecting her 18-year-old Arthur after Ray’s death.

Now Laurel’s embroiled in another dramatic storyline (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Bellamy praised for Emmerdale performance over baby Daniel’s death

Viewers tuning into Classic Emmerdale have been left deeply moved by Charlotte Bellamy’s portrayal of Laurel during the loss of baby Daniel, with many taking to social media to applaud her work.

“Unbelievable performance by Charlotte Bellamy. Her best performance on the show for me that scene,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “A raw, emotional gut punch of a performance and a career best by Charlotte Bellamy in today’s Classic Emmerdale. She should have won a BAFTA for this.”

“Charlotte Bellamy actress of all time!!” a third simply posted.

A fourth reflected: “Tonight’s episode of Classic Emmerdale was heart-shattering with the death of Baby Daniel. I remember when this episode came out.”

With Laurel once again front and centre in the village, revisiting these scenes is a powerful reminder of just how much Charlotte Bellamy has given to the role over the years.

Do you remember watching this storyline the first time around?

