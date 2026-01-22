Another ‘return from the dead’ airs in Emmerdale ITVX early release as who killed Ray is revealed

We’ve spent the entire week in Emmerdale reliving flashbacks from every major suspect in the gripping ‘who killed Ray’ storyline. Now, at last, the truth is out.

ITVX dropped the killer reveal episode at 7am this morning and, honestly, we’re not surprised.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for who killed Ray in Emmerdale in the episode airing on Thursday January 22. It is already available on ITVX and YouTube, but has not yet aired on ITV.

Ross finds April (Credit: ITV)

Every Ray murder suspect had motive and opportunity

The week opened with Laurel Thomas discovering exactly who Ray really was. He tried to justify himself, even begging her to believe they could still have a future together.

A devastated Laurel threw him out, but the damage was already done. Her son Arthur soon confronted Ray, desperate to avenge his mum’s pain.

Next came the bombshell revelation that Graham Foster was alive. Rhona’s former love returned from the dead after six years, promising to deal with Ray once and for all and bring April home safely.

Marlon then entered the frame, armed with a knife and fuelled by desperation. He joined forces with Ross, who took one of Moira’s guns and made it clear he was prepared to take matters into his own hands.

Finally, Paddy learned the horrifying truth from Dylan about Ray, Celia and Bear. He confronted Ray in a violent showdown, vowing that the police would finally bring him down.

Laurel is horrified Arthur has stolen drugs (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Ray in Emmerdale as another character returns from the dead

The tonight episode begins with Paddy refusing to walk away, attempting to phone the police. Ray responds by threatening Eve, leaving Paddy furious but trapped.

Paddy later breaks down with Dylan, revealing that Bear is dead and blaming himself for missing the signs that his dad was struggling. Dylan also shoulders the guilt and wants to go to the police, but Paddy cannot risk Ray retaliating.

As Ray makes arrangements for a fake passport and a new life, Arthur turns up again. He steals Ray’s bag before fleeing.

Chaos erupts when Graham suddenly appears and tasers Ray. He launches a brutal attack, but is interrupted before he can finish what he started.

Elsewhere, Ross finally finds April at Moira’s farm. He promises her he will handle Ray, but April pleads with him not to kill him, insisting she could never live with that guilt. Whether Ross listens remains uncertain.

Ray’s attention then turns to Dylan, who he blames for everything. As Ray attacks him and threatens to end his life, the episode races toward its final reveal.

In the closing moments, the truth about Ray’s death is finally exposed and it comes with another jaw-dropping twist, as yet another character is revealed to be very much alive.

We won’t spoil it here for those planning to watch tonight, but with multiple characters presumed dead in this storyline, the reveal is a massive shock. Tune in tonight to find out!

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!