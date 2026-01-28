Emmerdale fans left with more questions than answers after Graham Foster’s arrest

Emmerdale is still keeping viewers firmly on the hook when it comes to Graham Foster’s mysterious link to Coronation Street’s Jodie Ramsay. And if anyone was hoping Wednesday night’s big three-hander would finally clear things up, they were left disappointed.

The episode saw Graham finally come clean to Kim and Joe Tate, with shock quickly giving way to anger, grief and heartbreak. But the biggest twist came when Joe made a move Graham clearly never saw coming. He called the police.

So what now? Is Graham about to disappear again? Could he end up behind bars? And when will Emmerdale finally explain what on earth is going on with Jodie?

Talk about shocked! (Credit: ITV)

Graham reveals himself to Kim and Joe Tate

After dramatically proving the dead can come back to life on Tuesday January 27, Wednesday’s episode delivered a tense three-hander between Graham, Joe and Kim.

Joe was visibly unwell at the sight of Graham alive, before unleashing years of bottled-up grief and anger. Tearfully, he told Graham how deeply he had mourned him. Graham repeatedly insisted he never wanted to hurt Joe and revealed Kim’s role in everything, which only added to Joe’s turmoil.

Joe opened up about his kidney disease and fight for survival, leaving Graham devastated that he had not been there. He said Joe was the real reason he had come back and begged for another chance.

While Graham showed remorse towards Joe, his exchanges with Kim were far frostier. The old sparks flew as they tore strips off each other, with Graham reminding her they were technically still married and Kim making it clear he would get nothing from her.

Graham insisted he returned because of Rhona and April, but admitted he was staying because of Joe. Joe, visibly torn, told him: “I am who I am because of you.”

Moments later, the police arrived. Joe had called them himself.

“You were gone and you should have stayed gone,” Joe told Graham as he was taken away. Graham simply replied: “You did what you had to do.”

Joe called the police on Graham, but he understood why (Credit: ITV)

Has Graham left Emmerdale again?

Faking your own death is no small matter. However, Graham did not appear to benefit financially and, crucially, he had help from the police at the time. That raises questions over whether he will actually face serious consequences.

What we do know is that Graham is not going anywhere. Show boss Laura Shaw has already confirmed his comeback is permanent, saying: “A familiar face is returning to the village full-time. None other than Graham Foster will make a sensational comeback.”

That puts to bed any fears this arrest signals another exit. Graham is here to stay.

Jodie is acting suspiciously in Corrie, but what connects her to Graham? (Credit: ITV)

And the Jodie mystery?

With Graham’s future secure, that leaves the unanswered question fans are still obsessing over. What exactly is his connection to Jodie? During Corriedale, Graham was seen with Jodie tied up in the back of his van, a moment that raised alarm bells instantly.

There was hope we might finally get answers during this episode. When Joe asked why Graham had returned now, he explained he could not walk away after seeing Joe in hospital on the night of the Corriedale crash.

But when Joe pushed him on why he was at the hospital in the first place, Graham shut the conversation down and quickly changed the subject.

Viewers noticed, and they are not letting it go. Some believe Jodie could be his daughter, while others suspect the truth links back to the human trafficking ring run by Ray and Celia.

Whatever the explanation, Emmerdale has built this mystery carefully. Now fans are simply waiting for the moment the show finally gives them the answers they have been promised.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!