From ridiculous to brilliant: why Graham Foster’s Emmerdale comeback hits just right

After six years officially ‘dead’, the sudden reappearance of Graham Foster in Emmerdale has left us all asking the same questions. We’ve barely recoverd from the shock of it and have been thirsty to know: how? Why? And honestly… how again?

It is ridiculous. It is wildly over the top. It is totally camp and hardly believable. And yet, somehow, it is absolutely brilliant. So what is it about Graham’s return that has fans eating it up?

We first saw Graham in Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

Graham returns from the dead in Emmerdale

Graham was believed to have been killed by Pierce Harris back in 2020. Fast forward six years to the very day of his ‘death’, and there he was, very much alive. We had already seen a fleeting glimpse of him during Corriedale, but it was Tuesday January 20 when the full truth finally came out.

Appearing before former partner Rhona Goskirk, Graham revealed he had faked his own death to protect her from Kim Tate. With help from a former SAS colleague and DI Dent, he bribed those involved to confirm he had died and was smuggled out of the country.

While away, Graham spiralled, drinking to cope with the pain before eventually pulling himself together and turning his hand to fixing other people’s problems. It was through that work he learned April was in serious trouble, prompting his return to protect Rhona and her family.

Now back in the village, the big question remains. Is he here for Rhona? For Joe? Or even for Kim? Answers are coming, but not just yet.

Kim and Joe are almost lost for words to see him again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight

In Wednesday’s episode on January 28, Graham finally comes face to face with Kim and Joe. He explains why he disappeared and why he has returned now.

Both are left reeling. Joe struggles to take it in, while Kim is incredulous given she personally cremated what she believed to be Graham’s body. Forgiveness does not come easily here.

The episode airs on ITV tonight, with early access already available on ITVX and YouTube. Viewers who have seen the special three-hander have been full of praise, calling it sensational.

“I have physical chills after watching tonight’s Emmerdale,” wrote one fan. “The BEST episode I’ve watched in six years.”

Another agreed, praising the tight focus and storytelling, while a third declared the Kim, Joe and Graham episode “so so so good”. Another called it “sensational”. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

So how has Emmerdale made a return from the dead work so well?

Who didn’t love Graham? (Credit: ITV)

1. Emmerdale chose the right character in Graham

Graham was hugely popular during his original run, and fans have wanted him back for years. His death always felt like a mistake, especially given how final it seemed at the time.

He remains deeply connected to the village, from the Tate family to Rhona and her children. His history with Ryan Stocks, Charity and Cain gives him plenty of unfinished business. That leaves huge story potential both now and well into the future.

Graham returning to Emmerdale has got us gripped (Credit: ITV)

2. The timing was spot on

Emmerdale has brought characters back from the dead before, often revealing the truth fairly quickly. This time, the show waited years.

By letting viewers believe Graham’s return was impossible, the eventual reveal landed with far more impact. The shock factor alone has made it feel iconic.

Graham is back for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

3. We actually got an explanation

Rather than glossing over the details, Emmerdale delivered a full explanation of how and why Graham faked his death.

It may be a stretch, but it fits his background and motivations closely enough that viewers can go along with it. That effort has made all the difference.

Graham looking dashing (Credit: ITV)

4. Graham is still Graham in Emmerdale

The dangerous charm, the smooth delivery and the fierce loyalty to those he loves are all still there. Graham has not been softened or rewritten, and that familiarity has been key.

The chemistry with Rhona remains electric, his bond with Joe is intact and the love-hate tension with Kim still crackles. He feels exactly as fans remember him.

He’s definitely still got it! (Credit: ITV)

5. Emmerdale leaned into the madness

Emmerdale has always been good at making bold, slightly bonkers storylines work. In a village often filled with heavy drama, this kind of heightened storytelling feels like a release.

Graham’s return sits comfortably alongside other big, unforgettable arcs that pushed boundaries while keeping viewers glued.

Would Graham really be scared of Kim? (Credit: ITV)

The one thing that still doesn’t quite add up

As much as fans have loved it, one question still lingers. Was Kim really enough to make Graham fake his own death? Given his background and strength, it feels like a stretch.

That said, the emotional payoff has been worth it. Whatever doubts remain, Graham Foster’s return has firmly delivered. And if this is just the beginning, Emmerdale viewers are more than ready for what comes next.

