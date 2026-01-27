Graham Foster’s Emmerdale comeback sparks fears Kim Tate could be killed off

Graham Foster’s dramatic return to Emmerdale has already caused chaos, but fans are now convinced it could spell serious danger for Kim Tate.

After six years presumed dead, Graham is suddenly back in the village and viewers are certain his comeback is not just about unfinished business with Rhona. Instead, many believe this storyline is being carefully lined up to bring Kim’s time on the soap to a permanent end. Could Graham really be back to kill her?

Graham returned to help Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Graham Foster returns from the dead

It may stretch belief, but few viewers are complaining about Graham’s resurrection six years after his supposed death.

His first appearance came during Corriedale, where he was seen driving a van with a girl named Jodie tied up in the back. After the crash, he spotted Joe Tate and abruptly terminated his contract with whoever he was working for.

Through flashbacks, viewers later learned Graham had returned to the village that same day to help Rhona. Hearing she was in trouble, he came back determined to protect her.

Rhona was left reeling when she saw him standing in front of her. Graham explained he had faked his death after discovering Kim was plotting to kill him. Believing Rhona would only be safe without him, he disappeared with help from ex-SAS contacts and police officers, eventually finding work solving problems for wealthy clients.

This time, though, Graham insisted he was acting for free. His goal was to kill Ray to protect Rhona and her family. He came close, but Joe interrupted the beating, forcing Graham to flee before finishing the job.

Will this be a happy reunion? (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Graham come face to face

After disappearing again, Graham is set to return on Tuesday January 27, paying another visit to Rhona. When Joe arrives claiming to have seen him, Graham is forced into hiding once more.

Rhona manages to deflect suspicion. But when Graham eventually reappears, he is visibly stunned by how close Joe and Kim have become, especially given that he was once ordered to kill Joe himself.

Back at Home Farm, Joe offers Kim a replacement for Ice, choosing a horse from the same gene pool. Although touched, Kim refuses, remarking that the dead cannot come back to life.

Moments later, Graham appears and proves her wrong.

Kim is left completely stunned. And with the memory of paying Al Chapman to kill Graham still hanging over them, this reunion looks anything but warm.

Kim is not pleased to see him (Credit: ITV)

Is Graham back to kill Kim?

Some fans are convinced Graham’s return is actually designed to engineer Kim’s exit, with her death at the centre of the storyline.

Kim has long been tipped to die. And Graham’s reappearance has only strengthened those theories.

“Graham’s revenge could be the storyline for Kim’s death,” suggested one fan on Reddit. Another simply added: “Kim might be dead soon…”

On X, others are more focused on the confrontation itself. “I can’t wait for Kim and Graham to come face to face, will it end in murder?” wrote one viewer, echoing the excitement shared by many.

Kim almost died at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Is Kim Tate leaving Emmerdale?

Speculation about Kim Tate leaving Emmerdale is nothing new. But neither the show nor actress Claire King has ever confirmed an exit.

Back in December, Kim’s death was teased when she was thrown from her horse after Lydia and Sam set up an illegal shoot and laid rabbit traps.

She spent the night badly injured and close to death, but ultimately survived. Tragically, it was her beloved horse Ice who did not.

With Graham now standing face to face with her once again, fans are convinced Kim’s luck may finally be running out.

