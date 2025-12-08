Emmerdale follow-up: Kim’s life is about to be in danger as she gets caught in Sam and Joe’s feud

Emmerdale has just started a feud between Joe Tate and Sam Dingle, despite the pair seeming quite close in recent weeks.

Sam has gotten sick of Joe using the Christmas tree fiasco to get him to do more work alone. And when he got a bit of encouragement from Matty tonight, he ended up quitting his job.

But with the pair no longer seeing eye-to-eye, Sam wants revenge. And unfortunately, it’s Kim who ends up in a bad situation…

Joe was furious at Sam (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Joe and Sam in Emmerdale?

Sam and Joe had put their differences aside a few days ago. But tonight, that all changed. When the generator went out at the Dingle’s, Sam realised he was going to have to steal some of Pollards. But Joe arrived to ask him to work even though he had the day off.

When Sam realised just how big of a job it was, he headed to the farm to see if Cain could help him. Instead, he was greeted by Matty, who told him to tell Joe no for once.

This inspired Sam to march straight back up to Home Farm and inform Joe that he can’t do the job alone, which only acts as a catalyst for what happened next.

Joe informed Sam how disappointed he was, and tried to guilt trip him into helping, bringing the Christmas tree situation back up. But Sam had had enough and throws it back in his faces that Joe always thinks he was better than everyone.

And when Joe tried to tell him he was better than everyone, Sam brought up his habit of breaking up family’s – and with fans predicting another affair for Joe, he could be right. And Sam also mentioned the fact he caused three deaths earlier this year.

Battle lines were clearly drawn. But before Joe got the chance to fire him, Sam quit. However, this isn’t the end of their feud.

Kim has been injured (Credit: ITV)

Does Kim Tate die?

In Emmerdale spoilers for later this week, Lydia discovers Sam quit and begs him to get his job back. But when Joe refuses, Kim steps in.

However, the whole situation leaves Lydia questioning her own loyalty to Kim, especially after the rich queen of Home Farm only gives a small raffle donation.

Meanwhile, Sam is wanting his own revenge. So, he arranges a dodgy shoot on Home Farm land – behind Kim’s back. Needing help to cover for it, Lydia agrees to keep Kim in the dark. But while she is going against her best pal, Kim is pulling out all the stops to give Lydia the surprise of her life.

Lydia is forced to choose between Kim and the dodgy shoot when both need her presence. Then, she is surprised to find the one and only Jason Donovan performing live for her – a gift from Kim!

But immediately after the performance, Vanessa tells Kim that an unauthorised shoot is taking place. And when she heads off to investigate, a horrifying chain of events result in Kim lying in the woods alone and critically injured.

What happens next remains to be seen. And whether or not Sam is caught out about the dodgy shoot is unknown. But it’s safe to say the feud between Sam and Joe in Emmerdale is only getting started.

