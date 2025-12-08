Marlon Dingle’s future on Emmerdale in question as fans fear soap has ‘ruined’ his character

Emmerdale fans have been left speculating on the future of Marlon Dingle amid fears the soap has actually ruined his character over the years.

The Dingle clan are full of characters who would happily go against Ray and Celia. But Marlon hasn’t told anyone the truth because he is fearful of what might happen next.

However, Emmerdale fans have been questioning Marlon’s decisions for a while now. And some even think the Dingle no longer has a solid place in the village.

The truth came out (Credit: ITV)

Marlon is keeping April’s secrets

Over the last few years actor Mark Charnock has been well and truly delivering some powerful performances. We can all agree that the stroke storyline was a devastating watch.

But the actual character of Marlon seems to have lost his was a bit, according to Emmerdale fans. And many seem to think it started back when April first went missing.

For the last few months, April has been dealing drugs for Ray and Celia. And she even believes she murdered a man after she refused to have sex with him.

Now, after quite a lot of torment, the secret has been revealed to her family. But Marlon hasn’t reacted in the way Emmerdale fans had hoped – especially as he has been plotting an escape.

There are fears Marlon could be leaving (Credit: ITV)

Is Marlon Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

Taking to a Reddit thread, fans discussed the character of Marlon Dingle – and what is Emmerdale future could possibly look like.

One started by penning: “It’s annoying that Marlon has forgotten his surname is Dingle.”

Another immediately agreed: “All Marlon, Rhona and April need to do is go into the pub and tell everyone in there loudly who Celia and Ray are. The more folk that know, the less arrogant control they have.”

“Honestly, it doesn’t even feel like Marlon is part of the Dingle family anymore. It has been like this for a long time now. I’m not sure he has a future long-term on the show anymore” a third Emmerdale fan penned.

A fourth added: “I loved Marlon but he hasn’t been written as himself ever since April ran away. He has been frightened and vulnerable ever since. They really ruined his character.”

However, a few fans defended Marlon, reminding others that it might be harder for him to do something since his stroke.

One claimed: “We also need to remember Marlon had a stroke. He would not have the same strength afterwards either physically or mentally.”

Another defended: “I like Marlon. He always wanted to have a conventional life and approaches things very differently to Cain. He is struggling right now. But deep down he is still the man who bashed Cameron Murray over the head when he was about to kill Chas…”

So, while there is currently no confirmation on whether or not Marlon Dingle could be leaving Emmerdale, we are sure there is going to be a lot more drama in store. And with a huge start of 2026 promised, who knows what the future holds.

But do you think it’s right if Marlon Dingle were to leave Emmerdale?

