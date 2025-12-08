Do Marlon and Rhona escape in Emmerdale? ITVX early release reveals their fate

Caution, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers about Marlon and Rhona’s escape plan in tonight’s episode. While it hasn’t aired on TV yet, it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Fans of Emmerdale were left wondering if Marlon, Rhona and April were leaving the show after they decided to flee the village during Friday night’s episode.

The truth is finally out after months of torture. But it appears Marlon and Rhona are only just realising how serious and dangerous Celia and Ray are.

What happened last week for Marlon in Emmerdale?

For the last few months, April has been enduring her own personal hell. From being forced to deal to being sold for sex and believing she’s a murderer, she really has been exploited and manipulated.

But every time she went to tell her family what was happening, she was stopped by the terror that Ray or Celia could murder them. However, things thankfully changed last week.

While Marlon and Rhona were obviously shocked to hear what has been happening, they immediately just wanted to protect their daughter. But Celia had other ideas.

She gathered them around her phone and video called Ray. Just in time to watch him run Dylan down. And now, he’s fighting for his life in hospital.

Realising Ray and Celia aren’t to be messed with, Marlon and Rhona have decided they need to leave the village. And in tonight’s episode, they put that plan into motion. The only downside? Ray has eyes everywhere.

Do they get to escape?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Marlon and Rhona decide that the best course of action is leaving without telling a soul. That way, when Ray and Celia discover they have left, nobody in the village knows where they have went.

But they both knew that April wouldn’t be on board with just leaving Dylan while he is in the coma. So, they decide to keep it from her until the very last second.

Marlon brings his daughter to visit her boyfriend, where she holds his hand and tells him she is never going to leave. But when she gets in the car to find Rhona and Leo waiting, she realises all is not as it seems.

However, as Ray has told them before, he has eyes all over the village – and surrounding areas.

We’re not going to spoil what happens next. But it’s safe to assume that Marlon and Rhona may be in a bit more trouble…

