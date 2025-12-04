Emmerdale chaos: Dylan’s fate, Celia’s rage and 5 huge questions we need answered

Tonight’s Emmerdale was nothing short of harrowing as Celia unleashed her most vicious move yet – leaving Dylan fighting for his life and April, Marlon and Rhona utterly terrified.

With Celia tightening her grip and Ray carrying out her orders, Celia may believe she’s silenced everyone, but the evidence is building against her – and her downfall is closer than she thinks.

Here are five huge questions we’re left asking after tonight’s shocking episode…

Dylan is in a bad way after being run over (Credit: ITV)

1. Will Dylan die after Ray mowed him down?

The most brutal moment of the night came when Ray told Dylan to open the gate… before accelerating straight into him.

Not only did Ray run him over, but he then injected him with heroin to stage a relapse – all on Celia’s instructions.

Although an ambulance arrived and Dylan was taken to hospital, he’s now in a coma and no one knows if he’ll pull through. Paddy and Mandy were warned to prepare for the worst.

Is Dylan going to survive – or has Celia claimed his life?

Celia made it clear she meant business (Credit: ITV)

2. Can April, Marlon and Rhona escape Celia’s threats alive?

Tonight saw Celia confront the trio directly, making sure April’s confession about Callum and the drugs went no further.

Even after seeing Ray attack Dylan on the live video call, Celia wasn’t done. She physically grabbed Rhona, digging her nails into her face as she delivered the chilling line:

“Your family is now my family… cars crash, houses burn, throats get slit, death is indiscriminate.”

Marlon has promised he’ll protect April and stop Celia – but with threats like that hanging over them, the question is: How do they break free before Celia strikes again?

Ray ran Dylan over, but will he remain loyal to Celia in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

3. How long can Ray stay loyal to Celia now the truth is closing in in Emmerdale?

Ray carried out Celia’s order to sort Dylan out – but it’s becoming clear cracks are forming.

He’s growing closer to Laurel, and Bear has already noticed blood on his number plate. Dylan also told Bear about Paddy.

Even if Ray wants to keep Celia happy, the truth is spreading.

Will he stay loyal to Celia – or turn against her when the pressure becomes too much?

Celia pleads with angry Moira in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

4. Will Moira be the one who finally exposes Celia?

Later-December spoilers confirm Moira uncovers Celia’s latest scam – forged invoices for turkeys bought in Moira’s name.

Moira confronts Celia, slaps her, and warns her to stay away. Yet Celia somehow twists the situation to look like the victim.

Determined but unsure how deep the danger goes, Moira vows to bring her down. Will Moira be the key player in ending Celia’s operation once and for all?

5. With Jaye Griffiths confirming her exit, how will Celia finally fall in Emmerdale?

The biggest clue that Celia’s story is nearing its end comes from Jaye Griffiths herself, who confirmed her exit, revealing she always knew the arc was finite and that her final scenes have already been filmed.

She described Emmerdale as “heaven” to work on – suggesting a dramatic but definitive conclusion to Celia’s storyline is on the horizon.

So the final question is: What brings Celia down – and who delivers her comeuppance first?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!