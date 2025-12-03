What now for Marlon and April? 5 massive questions after tonight’s Emmerdale twist

Tonight’s Emmerdale left viewers reeling as April finally confessed everything to Marlon and Rhona. But tomorrow night things get worse as Celia bursts in bringing the terrifying truth right to their front door.

With Ray watching on via video call and April still in grave danger, the fallout is only just beginning.

Here are five huge questions we’re left asking after tonight’s episode.

April, Rhona and Marlon have an impossible decision to make (Credit: ITV)

1. Will Marlon and Rhona still go to the police in Emmerdale?

Following April’s confession, the family were minutes away from heading to the police station. However April then blurted out she killed Callum (or at least she thinks she did!).

Tomorrow night (Thursday December 4) they will still believe the police are their best bet. However, then Celia appears, all smiles hiding her vicious intent.

With Ray literally watching them on the phone and Celia blocking the way, will Marlon and Rhona cave to intimidation?

Or will they risk everything and report the truth anyway?

Celia is all smiles, but with a nasty interior in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

2. Has Celia scared April into silence again?

April finally opened up tonight – from drug dealing to being exploited to believing she killed Callum. But Celia’s sudden arrival tomorrow may shut her down all over again.

Will April lose her nerve now that Celia is watching?

April, Marlon and Rhona have no idea what Celia is capable of (Credit: ITV)

3. What is Celia planning for the Dingles in Emmerdale?

Celia doesn’t make friendly visits. She makes strategic ones. Her timing is too perfect, and her mood far too calm.

Is she warning them? Testing them? Or preparing to take April back under her control for good?

Even Ray struggles to stand up to his mum (Credit: ITV)

4. Will Ray follow Celia’s orders – and what does he have planned?

We already know Celia has told Ray to ‘take care of’ Dylan and Bear. But Ray has been showing cracks – especially around the forced workers.

Is he really prepared to follow his mother’s latest threat? Or will he start resisting her for the first time?

5. Can anyone stop Celia before it’s too late in Emmerdale?

With April terrified, Marlon and Rhona frozen in fear, and Dylan under constant surveillance, Celia appears more dangerous than ever in Emmerdale.

But as more people learn the truth – Marlon, Rhona, Dylan, Bear – are her days finally numbered? Or will she tighten her grip before the villagers can fight back?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

