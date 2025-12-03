Celia’s killer ultimatum revealed in Emmerdale ITVX episode as Dylan exposes the truth about Bear

Dylan’s world unravels in Emmerdale tonight as not only has he uncovered the horrifying truth about Bear Wolf’s whereabouts, but also finds himself pushed even deeper into Celia’s terrifying criminal empire.

And when Celia realises that Dylan is now a serious liability, she issues an order that could change everything – permanently.

WARNING: This article contains Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing Wednesday December 3. The episode has not yet aired on ITV, but it is already available on ITVX and YouTube.

Dylan was horrified at what he discovered about Celia in Emmerdale yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Dylan discovers Bear – and the truth about the farm in Emmerdale

Last night (Tuesday December 2), Dylan should’ve been celebrating his 18th birthday with Mandy, Paddy, Marlon and Rhona. Instead, Celia dragged him back to the farm to work – and the tasks she had in mind were far from innocent.

Presented with Robbie, who Celia believed had ratted on their operation, Dylan was handed a baseball bat and told to deal out punishment. Unable to go through with it, Dylan stepped back – leaving Mick, freshly returned to the farm, to carry out the brutal violence in his place.

Celia then pulled Dylan aside and chillingly revealed the existence of forced workers on the farm. Declaring that he was now ‘replacing Ray’, she made it clear that he had no choice but to accept his new position.

When Dylan later checked on Robbie, he was horrified by his condition. But he was soon even more shocked to find someone else hidden away: an elderly man who turned out to be Bear Wolf. Dylan recognised him immediately from the photos at home, knowing just how desperately Paddy has been missing him.

But Bear, who had been told earlier by Ray that his son hadn’t attempted to make contact, seemed resigned to staying put. How will he react when he realises Dylan genuinely knows Paddy?

Celia is taking no prisoners (Credit: ITV)

Celia tightens her grip – and issues a deadly demand

Tonight, Dylan tries to speak to Bear, attempting to convince him his family still cares and wants him home. But Bear remains distant, and Dylan is forced to leave him behind.

Celia – increasingly suspicious – demands Dylan hand over his phone. When he claims he left it at home, she insists on driving him back to get it, keeping him under constant watch. With no chance to reach Paddy, Dylan instead runs into Marlon, who wants to know why he’s missed his own birthday celebrations.

In a moment of sheer panic, Dylan manages to pull Marlon aside. He urgently warns him: get April to the police, and get her to confess immediately – because she is in serious danger.

Marlon races off to find April, but Dylan’s escape is short-lived. Celia corners him at home and demands to know what Marlon said – and where his phone is. When Dylan tries to hide a photo of Paddy and Bear, she spots it instantly.

Her fury barely contained, Celia phones Ray and summons him home. Exploding with anger, she blames him for the situation spiralling out of control. Then she lays down her terrifying ultimatum:

Ray must deal with Dylan and Bear. For good.

But despite his loyalty to his mother, Ray clearly cares for both of them. Will he truly carry out her deadly orders?

Things are going to get really bad for Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are terrified for Dylan

Those who have already streamed the episode are deeply worried for the teen: “I’m so scared for Dylan omfg,” one viewer admitted.

“Love Dylan, hope nothing happens to him,” another said.

A third shared: “I just hope that he survives through this ordeal and lives a happy life with Paddy, Mandy and April.”

“Oh Dylan please please please get Bear out,” begged another fan.

And one viewer summed up the tension: “The moment Dylan found Bear on Celia’s farm… Let’s hope Dylan does the right thing – but will he pay the price for trying to save Bear or will he obey Celia? I don’t think any of us expected this. Emmerdale is on fire right now!”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

