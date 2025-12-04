Celia goes too far: ITVX preview reveals Emmerdale’s darkest episode yet with a life hanging in the balance

WARNING: This article contains Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday December 4. Although it has not yet been shown on ITV, it is available now on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale will deliver one of its darkest, most gut-wrenching episodes yet tonight as Celia tightens her terrifying grip. And one character is left fighting for their life.

What unfolds has left viewers watching the early release episode reeling, and it looks like Marlon, Rhona and April’s nightmare is only just beginning.

April shocked Marlon and Rhona with her confession (Credit: ITV)

April finally breaks – and the truth comes out

It’s the moment fans have been bracing for: April finally told Marlon and Rhona everything.

After Dylan warned Marlon to get April to safety, Marlon found his daughter with her bags packed ready to leave on another of Ray’s jobs. Cornered and overwhelmed, April finally cracked – revealing the full truth. And jut as they were about to go to the police, she confessed Callum’s death.

Although Marlon and Rhona insisted she acted in self-defence and urged her to put her trust in the system, their plan to take her to the police is instantly derailed tonight… by the arrival of a smiling, ice-cold Celia.

Celia gives the family a devastating threat (Credit: ITV)

Celia issues her most chilling threat yet in Emmerdale

Tonight, Celia makes it unmistakably clear that the family will not be going anywhere near the police.

Inviting herself inside, she mocks their attempts to stand up to her before taking a live video call from Ray – a call that would soon turn stomachs.

Dylan and April are still under Ray’s grasp (Credit: ITV)

Ray’s horrifying act – and Dylan’s fate hangs in the balance

Up at the farm, Dylan was desperately trying to appeal to Ray’s humanity, urging him to expose Celia and end the exploitation of the workers trapped under her control. Ray appeared to be listening – even offering to drive them straight to the police station.

But in one of the episode’s most shocking moments, Ray sent Dylan ahead to open the gate… before accelerating and mowing him down.

As Marlon, Rhona and April watched helplessly via video call, Ray then injected the motionless Dylan with a drug. Was he finishing the job – or trying to cover his tracks?

Celia simply watched their horror, promising that this was far from over.

Whether Dylan survives, or whether Marlon and Rhona can break free from Celia’s grasp, is something fans will have to wait to see by watching the episode tonight.

But one thing is certain: tonight’s episode is a breath-snatching, pulse-racing rollercoaster.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

