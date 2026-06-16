Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Charity disappears and Kev returns

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity is at breaking point and disappears from the village. Can a stranger help her to get herself back on track?

Elsewhere, Ross tracks down Kev when he needs to save Lewis from his kidnapper. But will Kev be prepared to give up his loot to save his son?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charity goes missing

Mack has no idea how to support Charity as she continues to breakdown. When he tries to talk to her, his attempts are rejected and Charity is so overwhelmed and unable to be near him, she speeds off in her car.

Mack starts to worry when she doesn’t return and a search party is put together. He begs Chas to tell him if she knows anything he doesn’t, but when the police get involved, will she tell him the truth?

Meanwhile, Charity is at a lake staring vacantly when a stranger startles her. Charity reacts and hits her, but the stranger assures her she can trust her and Charity prepares to open up…

2. Ross tracks down Kev in Emmerdale spoilers

Ross gets a message saying Lewis has been kidnapped and he must get Lewis’ dad to return ‘Penny’ or else Lewis will be harmed. After Ross fails to find information from Lewis’ adoptive dad, Liam is forced to tell Ross Kev is Lewis’ dad.

When Liam and Ross track down Kev he tells them Penny is a diamond he sold to a pawn shop. Ross demands he buy it back, but Kev actually has the diamond round his neck.

When it becomes clear Lewis’ life really is in danger, Kev pretends he bought the diamond back. But Ross doesn’t trust him and knocks him out so he has an insurance policy to get Lewis back.

3. Lewis afraid for his life

Meanwhile, Lewis is terrified as he’s held captive by Kylie. Lewis asks if she’s going to kill him.

Kylie’s response doesn’t fill Lewis with confidence and he starts to panic as it’s clear he’s in a very dangerous situation indeed.

4. Serena Sugden arrives in Emmerdale spoilers

Serena Sugden arrives at Emmerdale Farm.

Sarah is shocked to come face to face with her after 15 years. But how does Sarah know Serena? And how does she fit into the Sugden family?

5. Kerry tries to save herself

Caleb is convinced Kerry and Jai know something about his scam, but Jai also has eyes on Caleb who is acting suspiciously.

Soon, Caleb eventually gets proof Archie was behind it all and confronts him, but Archie panics and blames Kerry.

Caleb then accuses Kerry who tries to explain it was Archie. Telling her Archie blamed her for everything, Caleb threatens to call the police.

He tells Kerry she’s going to serve jail time, but Kerry soon makes a counter-threat – what does she know about Caleb? And will it get her off the hook?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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