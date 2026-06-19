Cain Dingle’s cancer spreads in Emmerdale as he makes heartbreaking treatment decision

Cain Dingle was dealt the devastating news he feared most in Emmerdale tonight when doctors confirmed his cancer has spread. But in an even more shocking twist, Cain has now decided he doesn’t want any further treatment.

With Cain refusing radiotherapy despite the risks, fans are understandably worried. Could this heartbreaking storyline be building towards an exit for one of the soap’s most iconic characters?

Cain didn’t get good news about his cancer (Credit: ITV)

Cain receives devastating cancer update

After clashing with Moira over his Charity confession the previous day, things remained tense between the couple on Friday June 19. However, their attempt to move forward was interrupted by a phone call from the hospital.

Taking the call, Cain learned the news he had been dreading. The cancer had spread and doctors wanted him to begin radiotherapy.

Moira immediately rallied around him, reassuring her husband that they would face this challenge together just as they had overcome so many others before.

But despite her support, Cain was struggling to come to terms with the diagnosis. Later, he opened up to Sarah and admitted he was considering refusing any further treatment.

Sarah was taken aback and reminded him of everything he could miss, including watching Leyla grow up. In the end, though, she accepted that the choice was his and promised to stand by him whatever he decided.

Moira comforted Cain, but it wasn’t enough (Credit: ITV)

Cain refuses life-saving treatment in Emmerdale

When Cain returned home, he broke the news to Moira that he had made up his mind. He would not be having radiotherapy.

A stunned Moira warned him that refusing treatment could cost him his life.

Cain argued that he could still live with the disease for years and would rather spend that time feeling more like himself than undergo treatment that could leave him dealing with permanent side effects. As viewers know, he is already struggling with incontinence and erectile dysfunction, both of which doctors have warned could become permanent after radiotherapy.

Moira insisted none of that mattered to her and told Cain she didn’t care if they never had sex again. But Cain wasn’t convinced. He admitted it mattered to him too and remained firm in his decision.

Although Moira felt their sons deserved to know what was happening, Cain suggested they keep his decision to themselves for now.

Cain is adamant he’s not having radiotherapy (Credit: ITV)

Does Cain die in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale has not revealed how Cain’s cancer story will ultimately end. While Cain is right that he could potentially live for years without further treatment, there is no escaping the fact that refusing radiotherapy could have serious consequences for his future.

Spoilers for next week reveal Charity encourages Cain to stop shutting people out and speak honestly with both Moira and Liam. Cain agrees to have those conversations, but whether they will change his mind remains to be seen.

For now, Cain appears determined to stick to his decision, leaving those closest to him desperately worried about what comes next.

When Emmerdale first announced Cain’s cancer storyline, it was described as a love story between Cain and Moira. As this heartbreaking chapter continues, fans will be hoping that love proves strong enough to help Cain find a way forward.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!