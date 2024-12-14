Hugh Bonneville’s wife in ‘tears’ after actor ‘sat her down and abruptly told her their 25-year marriage was over’

Hugh Bonneville’s wife was reportedly left heartbroken when the actor abruptly told her their 25-year marriage was over.

Actor Hugh – who is on Downton Abbey on Saturday (December 14) – and Lulu Williams tied the knot back in 1998. The pair share a son together Felix, 25.

However, in October 2023, it was reported that Hugh and Lulu’s marriage had ended.

Hugh Bonneville in split from wife

In 2023, it was claimed that Lulu spoke about the breakdown of their marriage with pals at a pub near their home in West Sussex.

An emotional Lulu allegedly told friends that Hugh sat her down in July that year on an evening, and said their marriage was over.

A source told MailOnline: “She got incredibly emotional talking about the break-up.” Meanwhile, another person said: “It’s clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.”

The publication also reports how a spokesperson for Hugh confirmed that the couple had separated.

Hugh’s wife was said to be in tears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I’m completely indebted to her’

Hugh married Lucinda ‘Lulu’ Williams in 1998. The pair, who first met as teenagers, reunited in their thirties with the help of Hugh’s mother Patricia.

Hugh previously told the Radio Times that Lulu was “a bedrock for Felix [their son] and me and I’m completely indebted to her”.

In 2018, they renewed their vows in Las Vegas after 20 years together, before going on to split five years later.

Hugh and new girlfriend

More recently, Hugh was pictured this year with new girlfriend Claire Rankin, 53.

Claire is a Canadian actress who currently stars in the Canadian comedy series Son of a Critch. She also played the recurring role of Kate Heightmeyer in sci-fi Stargate Atlantis (2005-2007).

What’s more, Claire was married to American actor Josh Randall from 2000 to 2013. Josh is also an actor and series regular on Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19.

Hugh and Claire have been spotted on various dates in London and seem to be smitten with one another. The Sun reported that Hugh even took Claire to Buckingham Palace for an event hosted by Queen Camilla in February 2024.

Downton Abbey airs on Saturday (December 14) at 6:05pm on ITV1.

