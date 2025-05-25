The divorce proceedings of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have taken a fresh twist, with the Loose Women star engaging lawyers with regard to their marital home.

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split last year after 14 years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, together.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford divorce twist

Last year, Eamonn and Ruth announced that they had called time on their marriage after 14 years. They’d first met in 1997 before finally tying the knot in 2010.

Following the split, Eamonn moved out of their six-bedroom home in Surrey.

Now, it’s been revealed that Ruth has been granted a severance of joint tenancy. This will ensure that Eamonn will never get her share of their £3.6 million marital home.

The move, which has been revealed in public documents, means that if Ruth were to die, her share of the house would never go to Eamonn.

Sarah Dwight of the Law Society explained the meaning behind the move to The Sun.

‘This move protects Ruth’

“There are different ways to own a property. You can do so as joint tenants, which means it is 50/50 split. If one partner dies, the other automatically inherits the other’s share,” Sarah explained.

“This applies even if one partner has left their share to children from a previous relationship — the other partner would still get it,” she then continued.

“One of the first things divorce lawyers do is to give their clients the option to sever the joint tenancy, so they can leave their share of the house to whoever they want. This move protects Ruth in that if she were to die, she can leave her wealth to whoever she wants, rather than Eamonn getting everything,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Ruth’s representatives for comment. Eamonn’s representatives declined to comment.

Eamonn Holmes sparks concern from GB News bosses

The news comes just days after Eamonn fell from his chair live on air whilst presenting GB News.

The fall, which took place off camera (but was heard), saw Eamonn admit afterwards that he was feeling “really sore, really sore”.

“It was a shock for me because I had a fall two weeks ago in my bathroom that hospitalised me and that hit me right in the back. And that hit me again right in the back,” he explained.

It was later reported by the Daily Mail that GB News bosses have been growing increasingly concerned about Eamonn’s health issues, and are now considering who to hire if they replace him. Bosses are reportedly keen on getting Richard Madeley to replace Eamonn if he were to leave.

“He’s in pain all of the time. It’s so very sad to watch. Even though he has no feeling at all in his back at times, he is up at the crack of dawn and does three hours of live television, which he is, of course, very good at. The viewers love him, but you do have to wonder how long this is going to go on,” a source told the publication.

