Eamonn Holmes ‘very very sore’ following live TV fall that forced GB News off air

TV star Eamonn Holmes had viewers and fellow GB News contributors worried on Wednesday (May 21) morning as he suffered a fall live on air.

The 65-year-old broadcaster, who has endured a series of health woes in recent years, shocked those in the studio as he dramatically crashed to the floor during his breakfast show.

The programme cut to an advert break almost immediately following the shocking development at 6.15am, coming just weeks after Eamonn was hospitalised due to an accident in his bathroom at home.

Eamonn Holmes speaking on GB News before his fall earlier today (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes’ fall on GB News today

The scary moment came as a GB News guest was in shot – and a crash was heard out of frame. Co-host Ellie Costello gasped “Oh my gosh!” before Eamonn’s voice responded.

“[I’m] Okay. Forget it. [I’m] fine, fine, fine. Just carry on, carry on,” he groaned.

The pundit who had been speaking stuttered as they attempted to carry on. But the GB News ad break titles swiftly appeared before the programme was hauled off air.

Eamonn Holmes fell from his chair live on TV. pic.twitter.com/FtKs9qetcS — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 21, 2025

Is Eamonn Holmes okay after his fall?

Eamonn later returned to screens following an extended six-minute break.

“I’m still alive,” he joked as he blamed his “wonky” chair for the accident.

“They’re very wonky wheels on chairs we’ve got here, as a matter of fact we don’t really like the chairs here,” he said.

Eamonn went on: “It was a shock for me because I had a fall two weeks ago in my bathroom that hospitalised me and that hit me right in the back. And that hit me again right in the back. Really really sore, really sore.”

A GB News representative told The Sun that all was “fine” and Eamonn would be spoken to after the show.

‘As the morning went on I felt aches and pains…’@EamonnHolmes reflects on his on-air fall during GB News this morning, admitting it left him shaken following a similar incident just two weeks prior, saying: ‘It all came back.’ pic.twitter.com/jBK9lv6hsm — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 21, 2025

How viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home expressed their worry for Eamonn on social media.

One viewer asked on X: “What just happened to Eamonn Holmes on @GBNEWS? Big crashing sound then straight to adverts. Hope all okay.”

“Sounded like Eamonn Holmes fell but hard to tell,” posted another.

Viewers were concerned about Eamonn Holmes (Credit: YouTube)

“Hope you’re alright Eamonn,” someone else said to him on Instagram.

Meanwhile, one relieved X user added: “Hope you’re not too sore.”

ED has approached a representative for Eamonn Holmes for comment.

