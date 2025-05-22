Fears for Eamonn Holmes as GMB host ‘lined up to replace him on GB News’ after string of ‘personal’ incidents

There are concerns about how long Eamonn Holmes can continue on GB News, it has been reported.

Bosses are reportedly fearing for the GB News star’s health, with an insider claiming that Eamonn is in pain “all the time”.

Eamonn Holmes falls out of his chair on GB News

Yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 21) saw Eamonn shock viewers as he took a tumble live on air.

The star, 65, fell out of his chair at 6.15am yesterday, leading to his GB News breakfast show being briefly taken off air.

The moment happened when Eamonn was off-camera. As a GB News guest was speaking, a crash was heard off-screen. “Oh my gosh!” Eamonn’s co-host, Ellie Costello could be heard saying.

“[I’m] Okay. Forget it. [I’m] fine, fine, fine. Just carry on, carry on,” Eamonn was heard replying.

The guest attempted to continue, however, the show was swiftly taken off air as adverts began playing.

Eamonn admitted he was ‘sore’ after his fall (Credit: GB News)

‘I’m still alive’

After an extended break of six minutes, Eamonn returned to screens. “I’m still alive. They’re very wonky wheels on chairs we’ve got here, as a matter of fact we don’t really like the chairs here,” he said.

“It was a shock for me because I had a fall two weeks ago in my bathroom that hospitalised me and that hit me right in the back. And that hit me again right in the back. Really really sore, really sore.”

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, it reportedly took five minutes to get Eamonn back in his chair after his fall.

GB News bosses worried

Now, it’s been reported that GB News bosses are concerned about Eamonn’s health, and could be eyeing up a GMB star as his replacement.

The GMB star in question is reportedly Richard Madeley, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to the publication, a friend of the star alleged: “He’s in pain all of the time. It’s so very sad to watch. Even though he has no feeling at all in his back at times, he is up at the crack of dawn and does three hours of live television, which he is, of course, very good at. The viewers love him, but you do have to wonder how long this is going to go on.

“So often there is an incident, something for the production staff to deal with, and it’s hard,” they then added.

Last week, the star disappeared from the show 40 minutes before the end, leaving co-host Ellie to anchor alone.

ED! has contacted Eamonn’s reps for comment. GB News declined to comment.

