‘Leave her alone!’ Kaye Adams’ Loose Women co-stars launch staunch defence following bullying and misogyny allegations

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has been defended by her co-stars after allegations of bullying and using a misogynistic slur during her BBC Radio Scotland show.

In September last year, the 63-year-old was taken off the air by the radio station. However, following the accusations, she was axed from her show altogether last month.

Kaye issued a statement following the allegations (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Kaye Adams speaks out following misogyny and bullying allegations

Yesterday (March 12), Kaye took to Instagram to issue a statement to address the headlines.

“I’m aware of malicious stories circulating about the reasons for my departure from BBC Scotland. I’ve tried to keep a dignified silence but these attacks on my character are now so persistent, they can no longer go unchallenged,” she wrote.

“I categorically deny using a misogynistic slur 14 years ago and I’m horrified at its invention more than a decade later. It is absolutely not a word I would have used. As for ‘berating an intern’, this is simply untrue.”

Kaye continued: “Regarding the allegation that I threw a pencil while alone in an empty studio, words fail me. I am heartbroken that 15 years of hard work and dedication to BBC Scotland is being reduced to this. There’s really nothing more I can say apart from offer my heartfelt thanks to friends and colleagues – junior and senior – across the corporation who have sent their good wishes and support.”

For the post, Kaye took her comments off. However, her close friend and colleague, Nadia Sawalha, shared the statement on her page and issued her own response.

“Kaye hold your head high. There are literally hundreds of people who know what a damn fine human being and professional you are,” she wrote in her caption. Nadia added in the comments: “Leave her ALONE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

‘One of the kindest women on telly’

Following Nadia’s post, many of Kaye’s Loose Women co-stars rushed to the comments section to offer theit support.

“One of the kindest women on telly. I love you Kaye,” Stacey Solomon wrote.

“Absolutely,” Carol Vorderman added.

Olivia Attwood and Katie Piper also shared their support, putting multiple red heart emoji.

Read more: Loose Women star Kaye Adams shares fears after finding ‘lump’ and undergoing biopsy

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.