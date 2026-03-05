Loose Women star Kaye Adams shares fears after finding ‘lump’ and undergoing biopsy

Loose Women’s Kaye Adams has spoken out about suffering a cancer scare after finding a lump in her throat.

Earlier this week, Kaye – who was recently axed from her BBC radio show after a string of allegations – shared a worrying photo online of her neck wrapped in a bandage.

Now, Kaye has opened up about the reason why, revealing she discovered a lump on her neck and had to undergo a biopsy.

Loose Women’s Kaye Adams reveals cancer scare

In a recent episode of her How To Be 60 podcast, Kaye discussed her cancer scare. She said: “Do you remember last Summer…? I mean God last Summer… let’s all try and forget last Summer.

“I found this lump in my neck. We had been interviewing Mark Steel, he’d been telling us about his experience with throat cancer. And as is typical, once you’ve done that kind of interview you go away and you start prodding about.

“And I found what I thought was a lump. I didn’t tell you for ages because of course you were going through what you were going through and I thought ‘That’s the last thing that you need’.”

Kaye went on: “Anyway, so it went on for weeks and weeks and weeks and I went to see this friend of mine who is a nurse and I said ‘Can you have a wee feel of that?’ fully expecting her to say ‘Oh don’t be so stupid!’. And she said ‘I’d get that checked if I were you’. Just like that.”

‘I’ve got to keep an eye on it’

Revealing she went to the doctors, Kaye shared: “They said ‘Oh yeah, blood test….’ Anyway, this went on for a few weeks and I saw a specialist and so they want to do a scan and a biopsy, which they did last year.

“You know what it’s like Karen, you spend however long thinking ‘Oh my God, this is it!’ Anyway, so they said it was fine and they’d just keep an eye on it.

“So that was just an appointment. I’ve got to keep an eye on it. So I went back again and they gave me an appointment, and so it’s a biopsy in your neck.”

Kaye had to have biopsy

Kaye then revealed that just a day before recording the podcast episode, she had a biopsy on the lump, resulting in the bandage on her neck.

She explained: “The lady was very nice. So she did a scan and then its like a needle in your neck. They’ve got to try and get cells out of this….it’s a node on my thyroid.

“So it might have to come out, might not have to come out. We’ll see.”

She then said that the lump hasn’t grown since she found it last year. However it would “still be monitored” in the coming months for any changes.

Kaye went on: “They look at these things really closely, don’t they, you know the colour of it, the shape of it, the this, the that, the next thing. I don’t know.

“She wasn’t like ‘Oh my goodness!’ or anything. It needs to be monitored, but oooff I have to say it was quite weird to see somebody come at your neck with a big needle. I’m a bit bruised but anyway I’m fine.”

