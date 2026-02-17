Kaye Adams has revealed she and her partner of 30 years have tied the knot in a “secret” civil partnership.

However, far from the romantic reasons that traditionally see couples officially recognise their union, Kaye said she and Ian did it “for tax reasons”.

The civil partnership took place last year. It came after a financial advisor revealed the impact it would have on their two children if they didn’t marry or hold a civil partnership.

Kaye and partner Ian have been together for three decades. They share kids Charlie, 23, and Bonnie, 18.

Kaye Adams reveals ‘secret’ civil partnership with partner Ian

Speaking on the new Suddenly Single podcast, Kaye was asked by host Siobhan Wykes why she and Ian never married. It was then that she dropped the bombshell.

“It’s funny. Because we do have a civil partnership and it’s for tax reasons. We only did it last year,” she explained.

Kaye then said that they’d originally dismissed the idea after they met a couple on holiday who’d had a civil partnership for tax reasons.

She said: “I could see in her face that she was really sad. That she didn’t want to be married for ‘tax purposes’. Whereas he was kind of, you know, quite cocky. I said to Ian after that night: ‘If we ever get married, it is not going to be for tax reasons.'”

However, Kaye then had an appointment with her financial advisor, who told her she was “absolutely mental” for not making things official with Ian. She was told: “You either get married or have a civil partnership because it’ll impact your children.”

Kaye said she decided on a civil partnership because she didn’t want to get married for tax reasons.

Kaye’s big day – intimate ceremony, champers, dinner with friends

Sharing an insight into the day, Kaye said it was a modest affair with very few of their friends and family aware. She said: “Basically, it was me, Ian, his big sister and her husband and that was it. It was over and done in however long it took. I don’t know if it was a registrar, I guess it would be a registrar, she was lovely, so that was nice.

“And then, as it happened, we had dinner booked with a bunch of friends that night, not at all connected with this, I hadn’t even mentioned it to anyone, but one of them was my close friends and she got the restaurant to print the date on all of our menus. So when we walked in and we were late because we are always late, they all had a glass of champagne so it was actually really nice.”

Kaye added that things haven’t changed at all between her and Ian since the civil partnership took place.

Why Kaye Adams didn’t want to get married’

“I honestly don’t know why we didn’t get married,” she said. “I mean, I wasn’t pushing for it. A lot of women say when they were young girls they dreamt of their wedding day, they dreamt of their dress, it was something they really saw as a big thing in their life. I just didn’t.

“I never sort of had that dream.”

She continued: “Ian is sort of a beatnik. He’s a tennis coach, he doesn’t really stand on ceremony, he’s not materialistic, he’s a bit Peter Pan. Neither of us were pushing for it so it never happened.”

