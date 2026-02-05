‘Risky’ business! Loose Women star Kaye Adams ‘downsizing’ from £1m house following ‘difficult few months’

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has revealed she will be “downsizing” her home after a “difficult few months” amid the BBC enquiry.

A few months ago, Kaye was taken off air amid an investigation into her behaviour towards staff members on BBC Radio Scotland.

But now, Kaye is looking to the future, and has revealed she and long-term partner, Ian, have made plans to change their four-storey detached property.

She decided to go through with her plans (Credit: YouTube)

Kaye Adams future home plans revealed

Back in 2007, Kate purchased the £750k home, which is now believed to be worth over £1 million.

But speaking on a new episode of her How To Be 60 podcast, Kaye admitted she was finally feeling “chirpy” as she is finally getting things done.

She explained: “I am feeling quite chirpy at the moment. It’s been a difficult few months. Things have been on pause. I was thinking about downsizing and all sorts of options. One of them was to subdivide the house.

“We love the house, we love the area and we love our neighbours. Our neighbours also love us, would you believe? I had this plan in the back of my head to subdivide, but it’s a big risk to do that financially.”

But after thinking about everything for a while, Kaye decided she was going to downsize – and has already had the estate agents around to help.

She explained: “I am going to go ahead with it. I had an estate agent round today. I have a builder, and the architect is coming this afternoon. We’re far advanced with the drawings. And we have got the planning permission. But, I just thought, ‘Do you know what? To hell with it. The horse is coming, and I have got to jump on it’.”

Kaye was taken off her radio show (Credit: YouTube)

What has Kaye said about the investigation?

Back in October 2025, Kaye claimed her reputation had been “dragged through the mud” following her sudden removal from BBC radio. She was also taken off air from her morning radio programme.

Reports suggested that decision was made after complaints about her behaviour, but the BBC has not confirmed this. However, a statement was released on Kaye’s behalf, denying all of the claims.

It read: “After three of the most distressing weeks of my professional life and seeing my previously untarnished name publicly dragged through the mud, BBC Scotland has still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me.”

Following the reports, former Loose Women panellist, Carol McGiffin came to Kaye’s defence.

She told Best Magazine: “She is the epitome of professionalism and one of the best presenters I have ever worked with. Imagine my shock to read that she has been suspended from her long-running morning radio show on BBC Scotland.”

