Loose Women star Kaye Adams has been defended amid allegations of “bullying” at her BBC Radio Scotland show.

The TV star, 62, was taken off the air by the radio station earlier this month.

Kaye Adams ‘devastated’ by bullying allegations

According to the Daily Mail, Kaye is said to be “devastated” following allegations that she “shouted and screamed” at “junior staff members” at BBC Radio Scotland.

The star has worked at the radio station for 15 years. BBC bosses are currently conducting an inquiry into the allegations.

Speaking to the publication, an insider claimed: “Kaye is devastated. She has been completely blindsided by the complaints and is still unsure why this is happening. She has the full support and backing of ITV and her Loose Women co-stars, who have done everything they can to make sure she’s okay.”

‘She is never horrible’

The source then continued.

“The majority of people who work with Kaye will say she is professional and assertive, but she is never horrible. Many believe her assertiveness may have been taken the wrong way. She has been a journalist her entire career and can be forward in her approach, but that doesn’t make her a bully,” they said.

“She is always polite, even when putting forward ideas about her radio show, which bears her name, so of course she cares about how everything is presented,” they then said.

The source then added that Kaye hasn’t been on the show this week due to scheduling. However, she will be back next week.

ED! has contacted Kaye’s representatives for comment.

Loose Women star Kaye Adams on ‘scary’ health emergency

Earlier this month, Kaye opened up about suffering from vertigo after a recent Pilates session, which led her to think she was having a stroke.

Speaking on her How To Be 60 podcast, she said: “Do you know what I’ve had recently? It’s the most bizarre thing. I went to my Pilates recently, the reformer Pilates, I call it disco Pilates, because it’s all bright lights and music.

“And I got off the reformer, and my goodness, the world began to spin. It was like a Tom and Jerry cartoon when there are birds around the head. I was really scared, actually, it was horrible, I thought I was having a stroke. I just couldn’t get my balance,” she then continued.

“I’ve checked it out, and apparently it’s vertigo, and now everyone I speak to has vertigo. I had never even heard of it before then.”

According to the NHS, vertigo is a symptom, rather an a condition. Vertigo makes you feel like everything is spinning around you, enough to affect your balance. It is more than feeling dizzy.

