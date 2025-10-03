Complaints pour in over Denise Welch’s behaviour as Kaye Adams forced to apologise

Today’s episode of Loose Women sparked a wave of viewer complaints after Denise Welch’s on-screen behaviour prompted Kaye Adams to issue an apology live on air.

Denise Welch and Kaye joined Katie Piper and Jane Moore in the studio for today’s (Friday, October 3) episode.

The panel had been discussing a range of topics, including Prince William’s surprise appearance on Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, the rise of skincare obsession among young people, an interview with Emmerdale actress Jaye Griffiths, and the subject of celibacy.

Viewers complained about Denise’s tendency to talk over her fellow hosts (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch on Loose Women

But viewers quickly took to social media to express frustration at Denise’s tendency to talk over her co-hosts.

One segment, in particular, drew attention when Kaye joked that Denise was the show’s “sex correspondent” and asked for her opinion on celibacy.

Denise launched into a story about a woman who is asexual and in a celibate relationship, prompting Katie Piper to quip, “You know a lot about this woman!”

Laughing, Denise replied, “No, I’m certainly not celibate,” before adding, “but I don’t move around very much, you know what I mean.”

Katie responded, “No, I don’t know what you mean.”

“Do not ask her what she means,” Kaye quickly chimed in. The exchange drew laughter from the studio audience, but left some viewers unimpressed.

Later in the segment, Kaye asked Jane Moore whether she thought a marriage could survive without intimacy.

But before Jane could answer, Denise chimed in again, talking over her. At other points, she began speaking while others were mid-sentence, creating a jumble of overlapping dialogue.

The panel were discussing celibacy (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams apologises to viewers

Katie later explained the rise of “celibacy influencers”, younger women rejecting casual sex and discussing how they believe intimacy transfers energy.

“Young people don’t have any fun anymore! What happened to fun?” Denise interjected.

When Katie elaborated further on the idea of energy transfer, Denise joked, “I gave all my energy away a long time ago if that’s the case!”

By the end of the segment, Kaye felt compelled to address Denise’s behaviour.

“It’s with great joy that I apologise to any lip readers for Denise’s language,” she said pointedly.

“What did I say?” Denise asked innocently, to which Kaye replied, “Just be careful!”

Kaye later implied that Denise had said something inappropriate (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Viewers flooded X, formerly Twitter, with criticism.

One wrote, “#LooseWomen, how annoying is Denise? She just keeps talking over everyone!”

Another branded it “main character syndrome,” while a third posted, “I didn’t realise this is called The Welch Show. Give it up, this should now be called Me Me Me Me.”

Another user tweeted, “I don’t think anyone really cares to hear about Denise’s ‘sexual prowess’ except Denise… #LooseWomen.”

“Omg these women are so annoying,” one viewer fumed. “We don’t need to know about whether you are celibate or not. Did Denise swear? Make sure you have better subjects at LUNCHTIME. Absolutely yuk.”

