Loose Women star Denise Welch had an awkward moment live on air today (October 2), as her phone started ringing in the middle of a discussion.

During today’s edition of the panel show, Kaye Adams was anchoring. She was joined by Kelly Brook, Myleene Klass, and, of course, Denise.

As usual, the group were discussing today’s top stories, with one segment asking: “What would you tell little you?” This chat was inspired by a TikTok trend that involves people using AI to make videos of themselves ‘hugging’ their younger selves.

Myleene was interrupted by Denise’s phone (Credit: ITV)

Myleene calls Denise out

As the panellists started to delve into the topic, Myleene started describing her own childhood. She shared: “I was not a cool kid, I was a really geeky kid, and it’s so funny to see that because I spent so long trying to fit in…”

However, mid-sentence, a phone started going off.

Myleene didn’t hesitate before turning around to Denise and asking: “Is your phone going off, Den?”

An embarrassed Denise replied: “My God, I’ll get into trouble!”

“Is it Lincoln?” Kaye asked.

While Myleene quipped: “It’s her son [saying] ‘Mum stop embarrassing yourself.'”

Joining in with the joke, Denise added: “It’s Louis going: ‘Don’t you dare mention me on that programme.'”

Denise was mortified after she forgot to turn off her phone (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s American dream

Embarrassing moment aside, Denise might not be on Loose Women for much longer, whether that be due to ITV cuts or a bold new venture.

According to a source close to the Waterloo Road star, she is eyeing a move to the States. Reportedly, this is to be closer to her rockstar son, Matty Healy.

“Denise has just returned from LA, where she was visiting Matty to talk wedding prep,” the source said back in August. “But there were also network talks on the table for her own show segment. A move to the US is very tempting for Denise – she really misses Matty.

“He’s getting married, he’s sitting at the top of his career and Denise knows he needs her support,” the source added.

“She doesn’t want to become a stranger or feel pushed out by an entourage. As his mother she is his confidant – she doesn’t want to ever let him down. Denise is torn between either side of the pond – family in the UK vs the US calling, and getting to spend quality time with her son.”

