Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter ‘reveals’ which panellists are safe on show amid brutal ITV cuts

Loose Women stalwart Janet Street-Porter has seemingly revealed which panelists on the show are going to be safe amid ITV’s cuts.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Loose Women would be cut down dramatically from 2026 onwards.

Loose Women subject to ITV cuts

Back in May, ITV announced some major changes to its daytime shows, which will be taking effect from 2026 onwards.

The broadcaster revealed that Lorraine and Loose Women will no longer be broadcast 52 weeks a year. Instead, they will only be airing seasonally for 30 weeks a year.

“I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off-screen in our Daytime production teams. And we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition,” Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, Kevin Lygo, said.

Thanks to the changes, Loose Women will be airing 100 fewer episodes per year from 2026 onwards. This has led to some of the cast being concerned they’ll get less work going forward.

According to The Sun, some of the more experienced cast members are concerned that they will be “scrambling” for shifts, whilst younger, “PR friendly” cast members such as Frankie Bridge, GK Barry, and Olivia Attwood get booked.

Janet Street-Porter reveals which Loose Women panelists are safe

However, Janet has now claimed that it’ll be the more experienced cast members who will be getting shifts, whilst the younger cast members are now facing the axe.

“There are no plans to get rid of the older women, despite of what some people have said. In fact, the reserve is true,” she told Bella magazine.

“ITV actually put out a statement saying we are the valued members of the show because the audience totally relates to us,” she then continued.

‘The audience totally relates to us’

“I think Loose Women has become a programme that is trusted by a lot of women because we talk about the issues that they are concerned about – whether it’s female health, domestic violence, or how politicians don’t really understand working women. I think the show has managed to connect women who wouldn’t otherwise have a voice. And it’s delivered with a lot of laughs because we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” she then added.

Janet has been on the show since 2011, guest-presenting the show on various occasions too.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

