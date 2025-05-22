Staff members working on Loose Women are reportedly furious that they’ve had their show schedule cut down to 30 weeks a year by ITV, while This Morning has seemingly avoided any cuts.

ITV dropped some bombshell news earlier this week about the future of its daytime programmes, with Lorraine, GMB and Loose Women all facing major changes in 2026…

ITV announces major changes to daytime shows, including Loose Women

Earlier this week, ITV announced some major changes to its daytime shows that will take effect from January 2026.

It was revealed that from January, Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled show will be cut down from an hour to 30 minutes. Not only this, but it will only air on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year.

Good Morning Britain will be 30 minutes longer, airing from 6am until 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Loose Women will also be airing on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks per year. This means that 100 fewer episodes of the show will air each year.

“Daytime is a really important part of what we do. And these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust. As well generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres,” Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division said.

Loose Women’s anger at This Morning

This Morning seemingly wasn’t majorly impacted by the changes, something that the staff at Loose Women are reportedly unhappy about.

According to The Sun, the cast were “kept in the dark” about the upcoming changes. Some of the more experienced cast members are also now said to be concerned that they will be “scrambling” for shifts, whilst younger, “PR friendly” cast members such as Frankie Bridge, GK Barry and Olivia Attwood get booked.

“The tension is unbearable. There’s a lot of rage towards This Morning, which everyone feels is constantly favoured despite it being the lame duck of the daytime flock. The infighting is a feverish time-bomb which executives are desperate to defuse. ITV Daytime could combust from the inside out at this rate,” a source at ITV alleged to the publication.

Loose Women cast concerned for their jobs after ITV cuts

The source then continued: “Execs have also proudly proclaimed how the youngsters have brought with them a much-needed new audience — and now all of a sudden the older panellists feel like they are going to have to fight for their places against these shiny teachers’ pets. It’s now five months or so for them to prove their worth and sing for their supper,” they claimed.

A source on Lorraine reportedly told The Sun that “everyone” is “furious” that This Morning has avoided any cuts. This is despite numerous negative headlines about the show over the last couple of years. Additionally, viewing figures have reportedly been falling.

A source close to Lorraine has reportedly claimed that the show’s star has “welcomed” the cuts to her show, as it means she can spend more time with her family.

“Lorraine’s only concern is if the standard of the show drops through losing key members of the team — which I suppose is a concern across the board. But with the Loose Women now all forced to spend every shift effectively auditioning for their own role, it’ll surely affect how bold, feisty and loose they’re prepared to be,” the source added.

220 staff members at ITV will reportedly lose their jobs due to the cuts.

